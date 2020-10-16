Fact check: Video presents climate change statements that lack key context

The conservative U.S. nonprofit group PragerU has posted a video online setting out what it calls three facts that it suggests counter some warnings about the impact of climate change. Each of the three statements is accompanied by a reference to an academic study. Scientists involved in those studies told Reuters that the data picked out by the video does not reflect the full breadth of their research and does not counter the overall fact that climate change is a major threat.

PragerU did not respond to emails from Reuters requesting comment on the scientists’ statements.

The PragerU video ( here ) starts with footage of activist Greta Thunberg telling the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in 2019: “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction.”

The video then posts a graphic with the message “But here are the facts.”

DEATHS FROM NATURAL DISASTERS

The first statement the video makes is: “Deaths from natural disasters have decreased dramatically over the past century.” It says the decline is “due primarily to economic developments that help nations withstand catastrophes” and cites Oxford University as the source.

A 2014 article ( here ) published by Our World in Data, a scientific publication run by Oxford University researchers does describe “a substantial decline” in deaths from natural disasters. It finds that “in the early-to-mid 20th century, the annual death toll from disasters was high, often reaching over one million per year.” That compared with fewer than 20,000 deaths in most years "in recent decades.”

The Oxford paper ascribes the decline to “the improvement in living standards; access to and development of resilient infrastructure; and effective response systems” all “driven by an increase in incomes across the world.”

But Hannah Ritchie, one of the paper’s co-authors ( here) told Reuters that the findings did not mean the world should lower its guard over climate change. Significant number of people were still dying in related natural disasters, and the data did not show what would happen to fatalities in the future.

“The IPCC (the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) expect that climate change will make some events more severe, and more frequent as the climate continues to change in the coming decades,” she said.

“How this is reflected in death rates will be a balance of how quickly we manage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (slowing the rate and level of warming), and how quickly populations develop, grow economically, and become more resilient to events when they do occur.”

Ritchie said she had dedicated much of her work to research on greenhouse gas emissions and described climate change as “one of our most urgent challenges this century.” here

DROUGHT LEVELS

The video states that: “the percentage of the globe experiencing drought has decreased since 1982.” It cites an article titled “Global integrated drought monitoring and prediction system” published in Nature, a peer-reviewed scientific research journal, in 2014 ( here ).

A figure in this article ( here ) showing the fraction of the globe in drought from June 1982 to June 2012 does follow a very slight downward trend.

The data comes from both wetting and drying patterns across the globe. Consequently, the figure shows surplus flooding or rainfall in some regions evening out droughts in other regions.

Amir AghaKouchak, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at University of California Irvine ( amir.eng.uci.edu/cv.php ) who co-authored the 2014 study, told Reuters that picking out that one slight trend missed the point.

The figures came from a massive global data set on a whole range of climactic conditions. “Climate change is not expected to just intensify droughts,” AghaKouchak said. “In fact, it is expected to increase the frequency and/or intensity of extreme dry and wet periods.”

Picking on that one set of figures also missed regional trends. “For example, the figure shows that droughts have been happening more frequently in the Western United States, South America and the Middle East over a 30-year period,” AghaKouchak said.

While the frequency and intensity of different weather events was increasing, the overall proportion of the earth’s surface experiencing some sort of event was largely stable, he added. Decline in droughts in one area were largely balanced out by extremely wet conditions in another.

ANTARCTIC SEA ICE

The video says that Arctic sea ice is melting while Antarctic sea ice is increasing, suggesting that the effects of the latter outweigh the effects of the former. Citing the University of Colorado, Boulder’s National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), these statements likely refer to the center’s monthly index of Arctic- and Antarctic-wide changes in sea ice ( nsidc.org/data/seaice_index ).

The assertion that Antarctic sea ice is growing may stem from the slight upward tick since 2017 on the NSIDC’s graph showing “Southern Hemisphere Extent Anomalies Sep 1979 – 2020 ( here ).

Despite this small recent increase, the trendline shows that Antarctic coverage has remained relatively consistent since 1979. “Antarctica has not shown a clear declining trend," the NSIDC says here .

“The small increase in Antarctic extent does not outweigh the much larger decreases in the Arctic,” NSIDC senior researcher Walt Meier ( here ) told Reuters by email. He pointed out that the Arctic has “thinned considerably – about 50% thinner on average now than it used to be,” which is a “a clear indicator of global warming.”

Scientists “don’t expect the Antarctic to behave exactly like the Arctic,” as, unlike Arctic sea ice, hemmed in by land, Antarctic sea ice “rings the continent and the ice edge is exposed to the ocean all the way around.”

In the Northern Hemisphere, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains ( here ), “landmasses surround and influence the sea ice in the Arctic Ocean." In the winter, highly reflective snow and ice send much of the sun’s energy back into space. In the summer, when snow cover decreases, the underlying land surface absorbs more of the sun's energy and warms up.

Due to climate change, rising temperatures on land are heating up the nearby Arctic Ocean and melting more sea ice than usual. According to the NOAA, this “loss of reflective snow and ice in high northern latitudes surrounding the Arctic Basin represents a profound change from what was historically normal.”

In the Southern Hemisphere, the polar amplification effect is not happening on a large scale ( here ).

VERDICT

Misleading. Academics involved in these studies say the three climate-related statement made in the video are not adequate summaries of the research they cite, the video does not provide evidence that warnings of the impact of climate change are unfounded.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .