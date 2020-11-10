Fact check: Prank video does not show poll worker destroying a Trump ballot

Social media users have been sharing a video appearing to show a poll worker destroying a ballot for President Trump. However the clip was created as a joke and does not show a real election official.

The post was first shared on the video platform TikTok by an account called @bigchoppadoe and later spread to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The TikTok clip shows a man in a high-vis jacket presenting himself as a poll worker saying: “If some of these votes happen to say, like this one, Donald J Dumb Trump, that one just don’t make it.” The man then rips up the supposed ballot paper and throws it away.

The caption reads: “Oh well!” and “Send viral”, with a laughing emoji.

The video did indeed go viral and some users falsely claimed it was evidence of voter fraud.

A fan page for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for instance, reposted the video on Facebook with the title: “Commit the crime, post it on line [sic], you do the time.” (here) .

It was also shared on Instagram and gained over 172,000 views in 13 hours, with users leaving comments such as: “They’ve conditioned us to believe that criminal activity should be celebrated…” (here) .

However, the video was created as a joke by the TikTok user @bigchoppadoe. This was confirmed in a post made on Facebook by an account belonging to a user named Dale Harrison, whose uploaded pictures show the same man as in the videos on the TikTok account. Reuters was able to view the videos on the TikTok page before the settings were changed to private.

Harrison wrote a Facebook post on Nov. 9 saying: “Sooo I did this video in my Amazon outfit cause y’all know I’m always joking! And it’s getting crazyyyy views! They Ass [sic] finding me on every app!!!! So when do I move to Hollywood??? Hahahah.” (here) .

Harrison could not be reached immediately for comment, when contacted by Reuters.

VERDICT

False. This video shows a joke video made for TikTok, not an election official throwing away votes for President Trump.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .