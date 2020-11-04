Fact check: TV screen showing election outcome is not authentic news alert

With counting still underway in the US presidential race as of this article’s publication, some social media users have been sharing an image of a TV screen with a breaking news alert saying the Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the election. The screen image, however, carries the logo of a YouTube video channel that predicts election results.

The photo shows a TV with a news alert reading: “BREAKING NEWS: BIDEN ELECTED 46TH PRESIDENT”, with a breakdown of the electoral map and popular vote ( here and here ) .

The image has a logo in the corner saying: “LIVE EP OFFICIAL”.

EP Official, full name Election Predictions Official, is an amateur YouTube account with over 70,000 subscribers that makes pre-recorded videos estimating the election results ( here ) .

The account has made numerous videos in recent months and released an hour-long video on Nov. 3 emulating the election night based on their prediction that Biden would win ( here ) .

EP Official’s videos mimic the style of real news, for instance the end of their most recent clip shows Biden standing on stage with a breaking news alert reading: “JOE BIDEN TO GIVE VICTORY SPEECH” .

However, the start of the video includes a disclaimer that: “The following production is a PREDICTION and intended for entertainment purposes only. The results shown in the video are NOT real.”

Another image appearing to show that Biden has been elected president was shared on Facebook without EP Official’s logo, but the fonts and design match their style ( here ) .

VERDICT

False. These images do not show real news alerts saying that Biden was elected president. They carry the logo of a YouTube video channel that predicts election results for entertainment.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .