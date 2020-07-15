Fact check: Woman photographed posing intimately with Prince Andrew is not Virginia Giuffre

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media posts have shared images of Britain’s Prince Andrew posing intimately with a blonde woman. The posts make the false claim that the woman pictured is Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre says she was made to have sex with the prince when she was 17 in an encounter arranged through late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew categorically denies the allegations ( here ).

Examples of posts sharing the mislabeled images can be seen here , here , here .

The posts feature a collage of three photographs showing Prince Andrew posing intimately with a blonde woman at a party. Alongside the images there is text that reads: “Prince Andrew forgets ever meeting Virginia Roberts & this is to simply jog his memory”.

According to multiple news articles, the photographs actually show Prince Andrew with American socialite Chris Von Aspen. The articles state that the pictures were taken at a party on the French Riviera in 2007 ( here , here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. The photographs show Prince Andrew and American and socialite Chris Von Aspen, not Virginia Giuffre.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .