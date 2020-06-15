Fact check: Racist chants in video are not from far-right protesters in London

Social media users have been sharing a video allegedly showing protesters singing racist chants during London demonstrations called by far-right groups. The claim is false. The audio on the video has been replaced with audio from an incident five years ago in France.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The posts here , here , here , here and here have been seen more than half a million times.

One of the posts reads: “Horrific scenes in London here as the anti-#BLM protesters have taken to chanting ‘We’re racist, and that’s the way we like it’”.

The video shows protesters hurling objects as they march in London, purportedly during far-right protests in the city over the weekend.

The audio, however, is from a different incident (here) in which fans of Chelsea football club chanted the slogan as they pushed a black man off the Paris Metro ahead of a football match in 2015.

The original video led to indignation over racism in sports and drew widespread condemnation.

The audio in the edited video features a short portion of the audio track from the Paris video (audible at 0:37 on the Guardian link above) which is looped and has the addition of a background beat.

VERDICT

False. The video does not show far-right protesters chanting “We are racist and that’s the way we like it” during recent protests in London. The video uses the audio from an incident in Paris five years ago.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .