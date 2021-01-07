Fact check: Photo is not proof that trespasser pictured in the Capitol building was part of Antifa

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Screenshots have been shared on social media that falsely claim to show proof that a man who was photographed inside the Capitol building following a pro-Trump rally on Jan 6. is part of Antifa.

Posts ( here , here , here ) place an image of protesters inside the Capitol building alongside another image sourced to “phillyantifa.org”.

The Philly Antifa website (phillyantifa.org) does have a page featuring an image of a bearded man who shares certain characteristics with the person seen in the Capitol building. However, this page does not describe the man as an Antifa supporter. Instead, it says the image shows an individual belonging to an entirely different group that Philly Antifa opposes.

Reuters has not identified the person pictured in the Capitol Building. However, a comparison of tattoos on the right hands of both people would indicate that they are not the same person (compare this image from the Antifa site here with this AFP image here ).

The tattoo seen on the other hand of the person in the Capitol Building appears to be a symbol from a computer game (here) and not a hammer and sickle symbol as some posts have suggested (here).

Reuters has already identified a man wearing a hat with fur and horns, as well as a painted face, as previously attending pro-Trump rallies and supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory (here).

VERDICT

False. An image hosted on the Philly Antifa website does not prove that a man pictured inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was a member of Antifa.

