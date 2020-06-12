Fact check: Protester wrongly accused of setting fire to Union Flag on London war memorial

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have shared a photo wrongly claiming it shows a protester who climbed on the Cenotaph War Memorial in London to set fire to the Union Flag.

In the photo, a man is seen holding a placard that reads: “THE UK INVENTED RACISM” ( here and here ).

“This is the piece of shit that tried to burn the flag at the cenotaph in London yesterday name and shame this piece of filth,” a post sharing the photo on June 8 reads.

This is not true. While a woman did attempt to set the flag on the Cenotaph on fire during an anti-racism protest on June 7, she is clearly not the same person as the man pictured holding the placard. The woman can be seen in photographs here and here .

The two people clearly have different physical features, and while they are both wearing similar jackets, the patterns and colours are not exactly the same.

VERDICT

False. The man in the photograph is not the person who attempted to burn the Union Flag on June 7.

