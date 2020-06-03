Fact check: Protesters were not issued instructions from Friends of Democracy PAC

Images circulating on social media appear to show an instruction manual for George Floyd protesters, accidentally “dropped” during the demonstrations. This claim is false.

Examples of this claim can be seen here and here .

The image appears to be a scanned copy of a crumpled document containing “approved practices” for protesting, instructions around whether to escalate the conflict, guidelines for the use of props, and other directions for “general behavior”. At the bottom of the page, the document is marked “confidential”, and “Level 7”, implying the involvement of government entities. The scanned document also contains what appears to be the signature of “Soros”.

This “leaked” document, however, is not recent, nor is its appearance online related to the protests across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd. A quick search online shows that this scanned page is part of a larger instruction manual posted online at least as far back as 2018 by outlets like Infowars, in which it alleged a funding conspiracy related to protests after the death of Freddie Gray in April, 2015.

One version of the claim featuring a longer document can be seen in a Twitter post, here .

The longer document is entitled “BWI0418’15”, in reference to Baltimore —the place of Gray’s death and of the subsequent protests—which began in mid-April 2015 (Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is often referred to as BWI). Other hand-written notes on the document also reference April 2015. This longer document appeared to start circulating online around 2018.

At the top, the document prominently shows the logo for “Friends of Democracy”, a Super PAC (Political Action Committee) founded by Jonathan Soros, son of George Soros ( archive.vn/wvAl2 ). In past election cycles, the Friends of Democracy Super PAC had donated exclusively to Democratic politicians ( here ).

In 2014, the Huffington Post reported Friends of Democracy merged with the Public Campaign Action fund to create Every Voice, a non-profit organization focused on campaign finance reform ( here ). Friends of Democracy therefore merged into a different PAC a year prior to the protests in Baltimore following Freddie Gray’s death in April 2015, and six years prior to the protests following George Floyd’s death in May 2020.

When the claims that Friends of Democracy were funding protesters after Gray’s death circulated in 2018, the CEO of the organization, David Donnelly, issued a statement on Twitter confirming these flyers were fabricated: “[…] No, Friends of Democracy PAC was created in 2012 to help elect money-in-politics reform champions. Period. Any document that says FOD was involved in, or funded, or in any way encourage, the protests in Baltimore after Freddie Gray’s death IS COMPLETELY FALSE AND FORGED.” ( here )

Reuters recently debunked a claim related to fake flyers showing job listings to become “professional anarchists” and implicating George Soros here .

VERDICT

False. George Floyd protesters were not issued these instructions.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.