Fact check: Videos show protesters at the Ohio Statehouse, not the White House

A video is being shared on various social media platforms with a caption that suggests protesters have breached security at the White House. The caption is false, as the video shows protesters on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

One Instagram post here shows the video with a caption that reads “For the first time since the 9/11 attacks the US president is hiding in his bunker” and tags the location as “Washington D.C.” Other examples of the video can be found here and here .

The video was first shared on Twitter by a Columbus, Ohio NBC affiliate reporter named Eric Halperin on the evening of Thursday, May 28 ( here ).

Seen goo.gl/maps/C6mey1oxVMzcHgih9 , goo.gl/maps/af8KzQXEGXTxWuiU6 , and goo.gl/maps/AfPxDkoMKgrxqTj87 on Google Street View, the footage shows the Ohio Statehouse, located at 1 Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 has ignited protests across the U.S. ( here , here ).

While these videos show Columbus, Ohio rather than Washington, D.C., it is true that protests have erupted in the nation’s capital, with police firing tear gas at protesters outside the White House over the weekend ( here ).

Protesters set fires near the White House on Sunday ( here ). The smoke mixed with billowing clouds of tear gas as police sought to clear from the area crowds chanting “George Floyd.” The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, announced on Monday a curfew would be in place for two days starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until the morning hours ( here ).

VERDICT

False. This video does not show protesters at the White House but protesters at the State House in Columbus, Ohio.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .