False claim: Video shows protests erupting in Germany against “NWO”, Bill Gates, “sterilization and depopulation campaign”

REFILE - CORRECTING PLACE People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw, Poland, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A video circulating on social media makes the claim that massive protests have erupted in Germany in response to the “NWO” (New World Order), Bill Gates, and “vaccine Sterilization and depopulation campaign”. The claim is false, and the video was actually filmed in 2017.

The 23-second video shows footage captured from above street-level of crowded avenues with chanting protesters ( here , here ).

The video was not recently captured in Germany. It stems from protests that took place near the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland on July 23, 2017. Footage of these protests can be seen here and here . The location can be confirmed via Google Maps and Street View ( bit.ly/3dDWJkm and goo.gl/maps/FT154Gcz8kcmWncVA ).

On July 16, 2017 Reuters reported that thousands had begun to rally in Poland’s capital to protest the ruling party’s judicial reforms. The Law and Justice Party (PiS) had passed a bill giving parliament a greater say in appointing judges, which critics said would kill the judges’ independence and undermine democracy ( here ).

Euronews shared ground-level footage of thousands of protesters in Warsaw on July 23, 2017, visible here .

VERDICT

False. The video on social media has nothing to do with Germany; it shows protests in Warsaw, Poland in July 2017.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .