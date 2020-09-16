Fact check: Pulitzer photo shows Batista corporal, not farmer, executed by Cuban government

Social media users are sharing posts claiming to show a Pulitzer prize-winning photograph of a Cuban farmer executed after a four-minute-long trial for refusing to work for Fidel Castro’s government. The photo did win a Pulitzer and the man in question was executed under Castro’s rule. However, the Pulitzer website, the original photo caption and a newspaper interview from 1960 show he was not a farmer but a former member of dictator Fulgencio Batista’s army prior to Castro’s revolution who was found guilty of murder after a two-hour trial.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here , here&id=23480146720 , here ) show a sepia tone photo of a man kneeling before a priest with men holding guns in the background. The text reads, “This picture won the Pulitzer prize in 1960. It shows a priest giving the last rites to a Cuban farmer, owner of his land. He refused to work for the Castro regime. He died by a firing squad after a “trial” by Che Guevara that lasted 4 minutes. You will never see this picture on a T shirt.”

Some posts include captions like, “WAKE UP AMERICA! THIS IS HOW SOCIALISM TREAT (sic) LAND OWNERS AND BUSINESS OWNERS! Firing squad. We already have the SQUAD ready to go and fire in Congress”, and “EDUCATE YOUR CHILDREN!!!! This is what the transition to socialism in Cuba looked liked”.

Castro led the Cuban revolution, with the help of Argentine Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, which toppled the US-backed dictator Batista in 1959 ( here , here ).

Castro built socialism in Cuba, serving as prime minister from 1959 to 1976 and president from 1976 to 2008. The bearded image of Che Guevara has become a popular icon, commonly found on T-shirts and posters ( here ).

The photo in the social media posts was taken on Jan. 17, 1959, in Matanzas, Cuba by Andrew Lopez of United Press International. It did win the Pulitzer Prize for photography in 1960 and is visible on the Pulitzer Prize website here .

The description on the Pulitzer Prize website states that the man pictured is “a corporal, formerly of Dictator Batista’s army, who was executed by a Castro firing squad, the principal picture showing the condemned man receiving last rites.”

The photo’s caption on Getty Images’ website here identifies the man as Corporal Jose Cipriano Rodriguez who had been “found guilty of the deaths of two brothers in trial by a military tribunal.”

A newspaper clipping from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch dated May 30, 1960, which features an interview with the photographer, explains that Rodriguez’s trial lasted two hours, not four minutes as the Facebook posts claim. He was then found guilty after the tribunal conferred for one minute ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false. This Pulitzer prize winning photo shows a corporal from Cuban dictator Batista’s army, not a farmer. The corporal is receiving last rites before being executed by a Castro firing squad after a two-hour-trial.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .