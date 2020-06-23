Fact check: A member of the Queen’s Guard did not punch a black man to the ground

A video is circulating on social media purporting to show a member of the Queen’s Guard (who guard the official royal residences in the United Kingdom) punching a black man to the ground. This claim is false. This is an old video of a staged prank.

The video shows a black man taunting another man wearing an outfit similar to that of the Queen’s Guard. The black man dances in front of him and shouts in his face, while saying “he can’t do nothing”. The man dressed up as a Queen’s Guard then appears to punch the black man to the ground where he lies immobile.

Comments accompanying the video posts imply that the video is serious and the event did happen. One reads: “The queen’s guard doing his duty. That ignorant black man deserved the slap.”

Another social media user writes: “I hope he got a commendation for that. Bring the Guards out in Whitehall to protect the Cenotaph (war memorial) etc.”

This video is being posted amid racial tensions triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black American who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

One post claims that the black man in the video is from Black Lives Matter, who are leading anti-racism protests ( here ).

This video is a staged prank. The original video was published by the satirical site Trollstation in June 2015 ( here ).

Trollstation describes itself as “a Youtube channel specialising in bizarre and often surreal pranks performed on unwitting members of the public. Our content is intentionally provocative & controversial with the aim to get reactions from the general public in the name of comedic Satire and entertainment ( here ).

The full video makes it evident that the ‘guard’ is not a real member of the Queen’s Guard attacking someone: his uniform is not an exact match; the guard can be seen attacking people in various locations; and at the end of the video one of the men can be heard saying “we’re making a movie, he’s an actor”.

False. A member of the Queen’s Guard did not punch a black man to the ground. This video was a prank published by a satirical site in 2015.

