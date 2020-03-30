False claim: Video shows Brooklyn residents singing “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. during coronavirus lockdown  

Shared widely on Facebook (here), posts claim to show residents of Brooklyn, New York singing the song “Juicy” by late Brooklyn-born rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (also known as Biggie Smalls) while quarantined in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was filmed in New York City, but not in Brooklyn. It was filmed in the Upper West Side in Manhattan. At the start of the video, the view from an apartment building reveals a view of Central Park, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on Manhattan’s Upper East Side seen across the park.

The tall brown building shown in the initial frames of the video appears to be 350 Central Park West located between 94th and 95th Streets as seen from 95th Street. The building’s exterior appears to match in both the video and Google street view in terms of colour, windows and exterior markings (www.google.com.mx/maps/@40.7910358,-73.9650979,3a,75y,266.93h,123.78t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sd2zF4uaGhoao0vhicIKiA!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo0.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3Dd2zF4u-aGhoao0vhicIKiA%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D294.26974%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i16384!8i8192). By entering the coordinates 40°47’29N 73°57’55”W on Google Earth, the views shown in the video are visible. Side-by-side comparisons of the Facebook video with screenshots from Google Earth matching the view from the area of 95th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue can be seen ibb.co/K64L0Y7.

The audio in this viral video was taken from a YouTube clip (youtu.be/ga-YtKseifs?t=126 ) of Jay Z paying tribute to Biggie Smalls at Yankee Stadium during the Home and Home Tour in September 2010. The audio for the video in the claim matches the concert clip’s audio on YouTube between 2:08 and 2:30.

The edit has provoked a mixed reaction on social media. “This is what music can mean to people. I love it,” states one comment on the video in the link above. Another observes: “I literally don’t see 1 person or even 1 window open.” Others note the deception, such as the comment: “Why do people think this is real… y’all delusional from corona lockdown.”

VERDICT

False: this video does not show residents singing in Brooklyn, New York; it is a pan of Manhattan’s Upper West Side with overlaid audio from a 2010 YouTube clip of Jay Z performing a tribute to Biggie Smalls.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .