Fact check: Quote comparing breastfeeding to ‘child molestation’ misattributed to Amy Barrett 

Social media users have been sharing a quote allegedly by Judge Amy Barrett that compares breastfeeding to child molestation. This claim is false.

The quote appears in a screenshot of a Facebook comment with the user’s name not visible. The quote reads: “Not because feeding your child is rape, but because there are otherwise ways to feed your child, even with breast milk. It’s called a bottle, and yes I do have children. I have a six month old that is fed breast milk from a bottle, not directly from the breast. If you force your child to suck your nipples, you are molesting YOUR child. Making an infant suck on your breasts is a sexual act and you should be in prison for CHILD MOLESTATION.” The name Amy Barrett’ is written above the comment in a large font.

Users apparently believe this was written by Barrett. One user’s post reads: “This is from the mouth of the woman they are wanting as a Supreme Court justice...just from this alone should make her unfit for any position of any position in judgment of humans...something is terribly wrong with her ..I would fear any child to be within her realm.”

Yahoo News says here that a screenshot of the quote was posted on a Reddit forum called “Insaneparents.” An archived version of the now-deleted screenshot can be seen here . The screenshot is the same as the screenshot in the Facebook claims but includes the profile photograph and a mostly blocked out name of the user. The user’s name seems to begin with the letter “J” and end with the letter “z”.

Reuters could not find any evidence that this quote was ever said by Barrett.

A World Health Organization information sheet on infant nutrition lays out the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life here .

VERDICT

False. This quote on breastfeeding was written by a Facebook user, not Barrett.

