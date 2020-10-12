Fact check: Quote on a divided world misattributed to Nelson Mandela

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/

Social media users have been sharing a quote about divisions in the world and misattributing it to former South African President Nelson Mandela.

This is the quote: “Our world is not divided by race, color, gender or religion. Our world is divided into wise people and fools. And fools divide themselves by race, color, gender, or religion.” An example of the misattribution can be seen here here .

An online search shows that the quote came from human rights activist and United Nations representative Mohamad Safa. Safa posted it on Twitter and Facebook on Aug. 6, 2020 ( here , here ).

Safa said the words were his, not Mandela’s, on his Facebook page on Sept. 6, here . Safa’s media office told Reuters it wanted “to emphasize that these words were said by Mr. Safa years ago.”

VERDICT

False. This quote on a divided world came from human rights activist Mohamad Safa, not from Nelson Mandela.

