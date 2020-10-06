Fact check: Quote about masks misattributed to Anthony Fauci 

Social media users have been sharing a long quote comparing COVID-19 with other illnesses and misattributing it to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Anthony Fauci.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote compares chickenpox, herpes and HIV with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It lists some of the symptoms and prevention methods. The post questions those who do not take the coronavirus seriously and do not take adequate precautions.

Reuters could not find any evidence of Fauci saying this. The NIAID communications office confirmed to Reuters via email that this quote was not said by him.

The quote appears to have been originally written by Facebook user Amy Wright, who shared it on her page on June 14. The post can be seen here . Wright responded to other users’ comments by saying her post is being shared widely and attributed to Fauci.

Wright said: “I don’t have any idea why some people copying and pasting portions of this are misattributing it. I wrote this as my own thoughts and opinions (the overarching opinion portion being that “we don’t know what we don’t know”).”

The original version begins with: “Here is my take. Short-sighted people want to dismiss COVID-19 as “just a virus”. You may hear some suggest it’s “like a cold”. Maybe that makes them feel better because it’s familiar and makes this crisis feel less overwhelming.”

VERDICT

False. Fauci did not say this quote mentioning chicken pox, herpes and HIV. It originated from a personal Facebook post.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .