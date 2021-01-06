Fact check: Photo shows 2018 gun control rally, not pro-Trump march in January 2021

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A photo being shared on social media and described as showing Trump supporters arriving in Washington, D.C., ahead of a Jan. 6 demonstration is actually a photograph of a gun control rally in 2018.

Numerous posts (here ,here , here and here) showing the same picture were either posted into Facebook groups associated with the Jan. 6 pro-Trump protests or were posted with a description linking the photo with the demonstrations.

The photo was first published by the Washington Post in 2018 (here) with the caption: “Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crowd downtown Washington on Saturday for the March for Our Lives rally to call for stricter gun-control measures.”

Salwan Georges, the photographer credited with the photo, posted on Twitter on Jan. 5 to confirm that the photo was his and did not show ongoing protests. He wrote: “After seeing several people on social media share this photo claiming it showed the crowds gathered today in Washington D.C., I want to clarify that I took this photo on March 24, 2018 while covering the March for Our Lives event in the capital. The photo was not taken today.” (here)

Several rallies are planned for Wednesday Jan. 6, including one outside the U.S. Congress (here).

VERDICT

False. Posts have incorrectly described a 2018 photo as showing protesters in Washington, D.C. in January 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .