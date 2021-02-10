Fact check: Vaccines did not cause the death rate for COVID-19 to rise in the UK

A Facebook post says UK COVID-19 deaths have risen while cases have dropped and questions whether vaccinations could be to blame for this pattern. However, the trend described in the posts does not match the data, and the UK medicines regulator said its analysis suggested COVID-19 vaccination had not played a role in any deaths.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The post (here) reads: “Vaccinations started in the UK on the 8th Dec 2020. Since then deaths have risen and cases have dropped. This makes no sense. What created a higher death per case rate. The vaccines maybe?”

The post includes screenshots of two graphs from the Worldometer UK Coronavirus dashboard (here).

While the COVID-19 vaccines reduce the likelihood of serious illness from COVID-19, whether they stop people being infected with the virus that causes the disease and then spreading it to others is not yet proven. As such, it is unclear how vaccine rollout would be expected to affect case numbers. However, the fall in cases described in the post is not aligned with the available data.

While the post is right that vaccinations began in the UK on Dec. 8 (www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55227325 ), cases did not drop in the weeks following. According to the post’s own source of data, Worldometer, there were 12,282 COVID-19 cases recorded on Dec. 8, which rose to 16,578 on Dec. 9 and then to 20,964 on Dec. 10. Cases continued to rise sharply before peaking at 68,053 daily new cases on Jan. 8. The 7-day average peaked the next day. Since then, cases have been falling, as the UK remains under lockdown restrictions.

Looking at death figures, which are more erratic on the daily basis compared with cases due to a lag in reporting time, the 7-day averages from Nov. 12 until Dec. 29 show deaths remained steady in the 400-550 range, then rose sharply before reaching the 7-day average peak of 1,241 daily deaths on Jan. 26. Since then, the 7-day average numbers have fallen.

One study showed that the average time from the onset of first symptoms until death in fatal COVID-19 cases was 14.5 days (here). Another found it was 18.5 days (here). As such, we might expect to see the curve of the death rates in the UK to echo the case numbers on a smaller scale with a 2-3 week delay. This is what the numbers show.

A Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) analysis of the UK The Yellow Card scheme, which allows anyone to report suspected side effects to the vaccine, said that patterns of reporting and a review of individual reports did not suggest the vaccine played a role any deaths (see p. 12 here).

VERDICT

False. UK COVID-19 cases were steadily rising at the point the COVID-19 vaccination programme was initiated and only began to fall in January, with the country under lockdown. Deaths peaked later, in an expected pattern. An MHRA analysis suggested the COVID-19 vaccine had not played a role in any reported deaths.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .