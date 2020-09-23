Fact check: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not confirmed or nominated to Supreme Court 43 days before an election

Social media users are sharing posts, which claim the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed and nominated to the Supreme Court 43 days before an election. This claim is false: U.S. government websites show Ginsberg was nominated on June 14, 1993 and confirmed on Aug. 3, 1993, while the closest federal elections took place on Nov. 3, 1992.

- FILE PHOTO 1994 - The U.S. Supreme Court justices are pictured in this November 10, 1994 file photo. Back row L-R are: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Hackett Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. Front row L-R: Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Williams Hubbs Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy. [The court is expected to hear oral arguments in the Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush case on December 1, 2000. ]

The posts ( here , here ), shared thousands of times on Facebook, say, “Irony Are You Aware Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Nominated And Confirmed With In [sic] 43 Days Of An Election?” or “Fun fact: RBG was nominated and confirmed 43 days before an election.”

Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights and a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court, died aged 87 on Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer ( here ).

President Donald Trump is racing to replace Ginsburg’s seat in the Supreme Court in order to establish a 6-3 conservative majority at the highest court in the United States before the Nov. 3 presidential election ( here ).

Democrats have accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of hypocrisy for being eager to bring a Trump nominee to a confirmation vote: In 2016, he refused even to consider Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the court left by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, saying it would be inappropriate to do so during an election year ( here ).

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by the then President, Bill Clinton, on June 14, 1993 ( here ). The U.S. Senate website shows that her nomination was confirmed on Aug. 3, 1993 ( here&session=1&vote=00232 ).

Documents from the U.S. Federal Election Commission show that the closest presidential elections to these dates took place in on Nov. 3, 1992 ( here ), when Bill Clinton was elected as President ( here ), and on Nov. 5, 1996, when Clinton was re-elected ( here , here ).

As such, Ginsburg was nominated 224 days and confirmed 274 days after the 1992 Presidential elections (including the election date). She was nominated and confirmed over three years prior to the 1996 Presidential election date.

VERDICT

False. Ginsburg’s nomination and confirmation to the Supreme Court were 224 and 274 days respectively from the closest Presidential election.

