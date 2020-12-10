Fact check: Map does not show results of 2020 U.S. presidential election from Scytl and Dominion servers

Social media users have been sharing a map purporting to show that President Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election with 410 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 128, alleging “massive” election fraud. The posts claim that these are the results seen by people in Germany before servers of electronic voting companies, Dominion Voting Systems and Scytl, were “seized.” However, multiple sources, including the federal General Services Administration, Reuters and Fox News have confirmed that Biden won the election by 306 votes to 232. Scytl and Dominion have confirmed that their servers were not seized.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts ( here , here , here ) use a screenshot that appears to be from a broadcast by the right-wing outlet, One America News Network (OAN). The shot shows a map of the 2020 election results where Trump has 410 Electoral College votes and Biden has 128. The banner on the broadcast underneath the map reads, “Reports: Seized Scytl data shows landslide win for Pres. Trump. Alleged server seized by U.S. army shows Pres. Trump had 410 Electoral votes on election night.” The text above the OAN screenshot says, “This is the actual results of the election. People in Germany saw this before Dominion servers were seized. […] The fraud is massive. Shame on these people.”

The clip from OAN can be seen in this YouTube video here . It says the map comes from a tweet by the Republican candidate for Congress in the 11th district of Virginia, seen here here .

ELECTION RESULTS

Biden won the 2020 presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes – many more than the 270 required - to Trump’s 232 (the same margin by which Trump beat Hilary Clinton in 2016), as shown by sites including Reuters here , Fox News here , NPR here , CNN here and NBC News here .

The electors of the Electoral College are scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to formalize the outcome, after which Biden is due to take office on Jan. 20. As these maps show, the map used in the posts falsely gives Trump victories in 12 states: California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine and New Hampshire. California has been won by the Democrats in every election since 1992 ( here , here ).

While President Donald Trump has said that he will leave the White House if Biden wins the Electoral College votes (here), he has still repeatedly refused to fully acknowledge his defeat: he has tweeted multiple times saying he won the election ( here , here ); initially blocked Biden’s transition process; and Trump and his allies have lost numerous lawsuits aimed at overturning election results, making unfounded claims of fraud (here).

These lawsuits have been filed in Nevada and in another five states that Trump lost in the Nov. 3 election after winning them in 2016 (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin), while the map in the posts contests six additional states ( here , here ).

The General Services Administration, the federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told President-elect Biden on Nov. 23 that he could formally begin the handover process (here).

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council said in a statement that election security officials have no evidence that ballots were changed, deleted or lost by voting systems in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, which they described as “the most secure in American history.” (here).

‘SEIZED’ SERVERS

Reuters has twice debunked false claims that Scytl and Dominion servers were seized in Germany, as seen here and here .

The OAN video includes comments made without supporting evidence by Representative of Texas first congressional district Louie Gohmert on Newsmax (here), and also allegedly on a video call shared widely on social media ( here , here , here ).

Gohmert said, “I don’t know the truth. I know that there was a German tweet in German saying that on Monday, U.S. army forces went into Scytl and grabbed their server.” He claimed Scytl had information that could show how many votes had allegedly been switched from Republican to Democrat.

Scytl published a statement on its website (here) refuting the claim: “The technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida; We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the US; We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt; The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else."

Dominion also confirms on its website, “There have been no “raids” of Dominion servers by the U.S. military or otherwise and Dominion does not have servers in Germany” (www.dominionvoting.com/).

VERDICT

False. The map shows incorrect results for the 2020 presidential election, giving 12 states to Trump that were in fact won by Biden. Scytl and Dominion servers were not seized in Germany.

