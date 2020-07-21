Fact check: Photo doesn't show police assaulting woman the night before she was found dead in London prison

Social media users have been sharing photographs they claim show a policeman assaulting a woman a day before she was found dead in her prison cell in London. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The posts can be seen here and here .

The woman pictured in the posts is Sarah Reed, who died in London’s Holloway Prison in January 2016 ( here , here ).

The post includes two screenshots of a police officer confronting Reed and pinning her to the ground. Text accompanying the pictures reads: “In North London, 32 year old Sarah Reed was found dead in her cell on January 11th…. No news coverage at all.”

It goes on to say: “Secondly the footage of the night before, January 10th, there are proof of assault by the police officer on duty.”

The claim that Reed was assaulted the night before her death in 2016 is false. The screenshots in the post are from surveillance video showing an incident in which a police officer punched Reed after a suspected shoplifting incident at a clothing store in 2012. The video can be seen here and here . The police officer in the video was later found guilty of common assault and dismissed from the Metropolitan Police.

At the time of her death in 2016, Reed was on remand in prison as she waited for tests to see if she was mentally fit to enter a plea on a charge of wounding with intent ( here ).

A jury later ruled that Reed’s death was self-inflicted, but that delays in psychiatric assessments and failures in care had contributed to her death ( tinyurl.com/y5rba9e4 and here ).

VERDICT

False. A British woman who killed herself in prison in 2016 was not assaulted by police a day before her death. The assault took place several years previously in a clothing store. A jury concluded that Sarah Reed’s death was self-inflicted.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .