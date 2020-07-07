Fact check: There are no plans to remove Elvis Presley statues

Posts circulating on social media make the claim that Elvis Presley statues are set to be removed in unspecified locations “under new guidelines”, as well as accusing Presley of cultural appropriation. As of this check’s publication, there is no convincing evidence to support the claims that Elvis statues are being removed. The secondary claims in these posts of cultural appropriation are beyond the scope of this Fact Check.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The posts show an image of an Elvis Presley statue with overlaid or attached text containing grammatical errors, that reads: “Elvis Presley statues to be removed under new guidelines. Accusations that the Presley family, feigned poverty in order to take up residence in Shake’s Rag, poor quarter of Tupelo, and eventually steal the Blues from Black musicians, it has also thrown into doubt the originality of his hip swivel, which many residences believe was also appropriated from them…”

Examples of the claim are visible here and here .

The claim comes amid a wave of demonstrations demanding an end to racial injustice. During some of these demonstrations in the U.S., protesters have toppled a number of statues, prompting broader reflection over the nation’s monuments ( here ).

MEMPHIS

The image featured in the post on social media shows an Elvis Presley statue in downtown Memphis, Tennessee ( here and goo.gl/maps/YKjwSFiiLN4teuiY6 ). Reuters found no evidence of plans to remove this specific statue.

A different statue of Elvis Presley was relocated from Beale Street in the downtown area of Memphis to the Tennessee Welcome Center in 1996, after a string of vandalism incidents, according to a local media report ( here ).

TUPELO

Presley was born in the town of Tupelo, Mississippi. On June 27, Tupelo mayor Jason Shelton shared a North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) Facebook post regarding the use of face masks in the city and stating that Elvis statues are not being removed ( here ; here ).

Shelton urged residents to listen healthcare professionals regarding COVID-19 and reiterated his commitment to follow their advice to keep the community safe.

“ANTIFA is not coming to Tupelo,” Shelton added, “Elvis statues are not being removed, you are not the target of some type of global conspiracy, it is impossible to erase history and no one has attempted to do so…”

SOCIAL MEDIA

On social media, users have posted satirical remarks about the removal of Elvis Presley statues since 2011 ( here ). Reuters was unable to find any serious evidence of demands to remove any Elvis Presley statues.

The grammatical errors found in the post’s text indicate that it is unlikely that the text stems from any formal city ordinance, or formal “guidelines”, as the post claims.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence of plans to remove Elvis Presley statues.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .