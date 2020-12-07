Fact check: Doctor’s selfie does not show ‘fake Nevada parking garage hospital’ for COVID-19 patients

A critical care physician in Reno, Nevada last month tweeted a picture of himself wearing personal protective equipment at an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients, but social media posts circulating in the first week of December 2020 claimed that the image showed a “fake Nevada parking garage hospital… proving it’s all a scam.” This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

On Nov. 29, Dr. Jacob Keeperman, a physician at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, shared a selfie on Twitter with the caption, “As my 1st clinical week in the COVID ICU at Renown @renownhealth I want to thank all the incredible staff who are Fighting the Good Fight to help all those suffering from COVID-19. With 5 deaths in the last 32 hours, everyone is struggling to keep their head-up. Stay strong.” (here)

In the photo, Keeperman, who wears a medical gown and an enclosed face shield, stands in front of folded hospital beds wrapped in plastic. The doctor is in a parking lot that has been converted into an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients.

On Nov. 15, Renown Health confirmed to the Reno Gazette Journal that it had started transferring some patients to the garage due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalization in the area (here).

An announcement on Renown Health’s website (here) said the medical center was “preparing for surges and standing up an alternate care site in the Mill St. Parking Garage. Due to this plan, no new incoming vehicles can enter this parking garage. It will be closed until further notice.”

For the week ending on the day of Keeperman’s tweet, there were 16,639 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada, up 21.4% from the previous week, and 119 new deaths, up 10.2% from the previous week (here).

From Nov. 24, the state tightened coronavirus restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader statewide mandate for face-coverings (here).

On Nov. 30, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak retweeted Keeperman’s tweet (here) with the caption, “Thank you, @critcare_airems, for providing life-saving care to Nevadans under these incredibly difficult circumstances. I am thankful every day for the doctors, nurses and other first responders in the State who continue to work selflessly on behalf of all of us.”

The same day, a now-deleted tweet here) from @Networkinvegas shared Keeperman’s selfie with the caption, “Here is the fake Nevada parking garage hospital picture that our moron governor tweeted, proving it’s all a scam. No patients, folded up beds, wrapped up equipment that’s never been used! They spent millions on this scam and never seen a single patient in this fake hospital!”

On Dec. 1, President Donald Trump spread the false claim by retweeting @Networkinvegas’s tweet along with the baseless statement “Fake election results in Nevada, also!”(here)

Four hours later, Governor Sisolak, a Democrat, issued a statement (here) condemning Trump’s decision to retweet the false claim that Renown’s alternate care site was “fake.” The governor said it was “unconscionable” for the president “to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united.” He praised his state’s healthcare workers as they “continue to work around the clock to provide life-saving care to Nevadans during this pandemic.” Sisolak also called on “all leaders throughout Nevada - regardless of political affiliation” - to join him in condemning the president’s actions.

With misinformation using his image gone viral, on Dec. 2 Keeperman told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that he was “sad and disappointed that our leaders aren’t understanding the seriousness and the reality of COVID-19.” (here)

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Keeperman said he had taken the photo on Nov. 12 before the first patient arrived, explaining that “due to national HIPAA laws and human decency, (he) wouldn’t take pictures of a patient.” (here) He said that the site admitted its first patient shortly after he took the photo, and that it has since seen more than 200 patients.

At the time of this article’s publication, there have been 127,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,852 deaths in Clark County, Nevada since the start of the pandemic (here).

VERDICT

False. Renown Health’s COVID-19 alternative care site, located in a hospital parking garage, is real, and has seen more than 200 patients since it opened last month. The selfie shared by Keeperman was taken before the center opened on Nov. 12.

