Fact check: Letter criticising calls to remove Rhodes statue was not written by Oxford University

Social media posts have shared a letter critical of black students who are attending Oxford University as Rhodes scholars and who have called for a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes to be removed from a college at the university.

The posts make the false claim that the letter, which appeared on a U.S. website in 2015, was written by Oxford University in response to the students’ demands. ( here , here , here here).

The Rhodes scholarship was established in 1902 through Rhodes's will, and covers the costs of a postgraduate degree at Oxford and other expenses ( here ).

In the letter, the author praises Rhodes’ “generous bequest” that “has contributed greatly to the comfort and well being of many generations of Oxford students”.

The letter goes on to criticise black Rhodes scholars who have asked for the statue of Rhodes at Oriel, one of the colleges that make up Oxford University, to be removed.

“This ludicrous notion you have that a bronze statue of Cecil Rhodes should be removed from Oriel College, because it’s symbolic of ‘institutional racism’ and ‘white slavery’. Well even if it is - which we dispute - so bloody what?”, one paragraph reads.

The letter is signed “Yours, Oriel College, Oxford” and has been misinterpreted by some as an official response from the university.

“Eloquent, and articulate! If only more universities were brave enough!” one social media user commented. Another said: “Well written, am really proud of Oxford for standing up and defending her principles.” ( here ).

The letter was previously fact-checked by Snopes in 2016 after social media posts falsely claimed it was written by Oxford University’s Chancellor Chris Patten ( here ).

It was in 2015 that Oxford first came under pressure from the Rhodes Must Fall campaign to remove the statue ( here ).

The letter has come back into circulation now that Oriel has announced it wants to take down the statue ( here ).

The letter was first published on the website of right-wing Breitbart News in late 2015 here .

It is presented in the article as “the letter that Oriel College should have written to the campaigners from Rhodes Must Fall”.

Oxford University declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

VERDICT

False. The letter was not written by Oxford University, but first appeared on Breitbart in 2015.

