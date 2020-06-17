Fact check: Photograph does not show Robert Byrd; Byrd was not the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online and claiming that it shows Senator Robert Byrd as the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). The photograph does not portray Byrd. Byrd was never the Grand Wizard of the KKK.

The posts include text that reads: “Historical fact: Longest serving Democrat Senator Robert Byrd died in 2010. Hilary called him her mentor. Obama gave him his eulogy at his funeral. Senator Byrd was the Grand Wizard-of the KKK.” Reuters Fact Check previously debunked a similar claim saying Byrd was Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in a photo with Joe Biden, visible here .

Robert Byrd served as U.S. Representative for the state of West Virginia from 1953 to 1959, and as a U.S. Senator from 1959 until his death in 2010 ( here ).

Byrd was not a Grand Wizard of the Klan. He was, however, a former organizer and member of the KKK. A Washington Post article reviewing Byrd’s memoir explains these years in more detail ( here ). Byrd later renounced his membership to the organization, although his early record in Congress on race and civil rights was mixed. For example, Byrd partook in a lengthy filibuster effort against the 1964 Civil Rights Act here . A Democrat but conservative in values, Byrd also criticized President Bill Clinton’s decision to push for the legalization of gay marriage decades later ( here ).

In a 2006 CNN interview, Byrd expressed regret for the filibuster and called his time in the Klan the greatest mistake of his life ( here ). In 2005, Byrd commented on his past membership of the Klan in his memoir and in an interview with the Washington Post said, “I know now I was wrong. Intolerance had no place in America. I apologized a thousand times … and I don’t mind apologizing over and over again. I can’t erase what happened.” (Read more here)

During the 2008 presidential race, Byrd endorsed Barack Obama ( here ).

At the time of his death, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a leading civil rights organization formed in 1909 for the advancement of racial equality and elimination of racial discrimination, issued a statement mourning his passing. The NAACP’s President and CEO remarked: “Senator Byrd reflects the transformative power of this nation. Senator Byrd went from being an active member of the KKK to a being a stalwart supporter of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and many other pieces of seminal legislation that advanced the civil rights and liberties of our country”. ( bit.ly/33hn5V3 )

Hillary Clinton did refer to Byrd as a friend and mentor ( here ) and former President Barack Obama did give a eulogy for Byrd at his funeral ( here ).

A reverse Google Image search of the photograph in the claim leads to a blog written by author John Ramsey Miller. In a 2009 blog post, Miller talks about his experience setting up a portrait studio at “racist gatherings” (here). He explains: “I did it to capture images of Klansmen, Skinheads, and Identity Christians, not because I was attracted to their speeches. I was a portrait photographer and I was interested in intense groups of people for series.”

His work and story was published in Tropic, The Miami Herald’s Sunday magazine, visible here .

The photograph of the man in the claim is featured in the blog. Miller captioned the photograph “Grand Dragon of the Florida KKK 1990”. It is not Byrd, who was already serving as a U.S. Senator that year (photographs of Byrd around 1990 are visible here , see Senator Byrd with United States Presidents). By this time, Byrd had been a prominent figure in national politics for decades.

Miller explained his process for this series on his blog, saying “I’d ask for the subjects to sign a release and I’d give them the B&W portraits, which I put fixative on. What I didn’t bother to tell them was that after the picture was pulled, there was a high-quality negative left over, which I could print later in a darkroom. I suppose the subjects, most of which were hardly rocket scientists, believed they had the only prints, although I never said as much.”

VERDICT

False. Senator Robert Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, but not the “Grand Wizard”. The photograph shows a portrait of the Grand Dragon of the Florida KKK in 1990.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .