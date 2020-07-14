Fact check: Video does not show mice and rats at a McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool

Old videos are being shared on Facebook with the false claim that they show a rodent infestation at a McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool .

A July 8 post includes two videos edited together. One appears to have been shot through a drive-thru window and shows a mouse sitting on top of a McDonald’s cup. The second video shows several rats sitting on a tub and on what appears to be food items in a kitchen ( here ).

In comments accompanying the post, the Facebook user who uploaded the footage wrote: “Apparently this is a McDonald’s in Liverpool.”

However, the videos show two separate incidents, and both are old.

The first video was filmed at a McDonald’s restaurant in the U.S. state of Georgia in 2018. It was widely reported by local media at the time, and prompted the temporary closure of the restaurant and a follow-up health inspection ( here , here , here ).

It is not clear when or where the second video was shot. However, it has repeatedly resurfaced since 2018 with other false claims about its origins ( here , here ).

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Reuters this video was not captured in any of the company’s restaurants.

VERDICT

False. These old videos do not show a rodent infestation at McDonald’s in Liverpool.

