Fact check: False Theodore Roosevelt quote about liberals and conservatives

Posts circulated on social media attribute a quote on liberals and conservatives to the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. The quote, however, is falsely attributed to him.

The posts show a photograph of Roosevelt alongside text which reads: “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.” The posts do not point to a source for the quotation, nor a possible date.

Examples of the claim are visible here , here and here .

On social media, users have responded with conflicting reactions. Some have concurred with the sentiment (one posted: “Gosh…that’s dead on”), while others have disputed the authenticity of the quotation.

Reuters found no mention of this quote among those compiled by the Theodore Roosevelt Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating his memory and ideals ( here ).

The quote did not appear among the list of notable quotations listed by the Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University, another organization working to preserve Roosevelt’s legacy ( here ).

In the past, the quotation has been attributed to other statesmen like Winston Churchill, ( here , here ). On other social media sites, the quotation has circulated with attribution to Roosevelt, as anonymous, or attributed to an “unknown” source since 2009 ( here ).

In 2013, Barry Popik, a contributor to the Oxford English Dictionary, the Yale Book of Quotations and the Dictionary of Modern Proverbs, found that the quote had been in print since about 2007 ( here ), as first reported by Politifact ( here ). “Well after Roosevelt’s lifetime,” Popik noted in a blog entry.

Throughout the years, other fact-checkers have debunked this claim, ( here , here ).

VERDICT

False. The quote on liberals and conservatives attributed to Theodore Roosevelt is false.

