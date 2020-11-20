Fact check: Comment from Scottish Conservative Leader about abolishing devolution has been taken out of context

Social media users have been sharing a video that shows Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross saying: “The only way to strengthen the union is to abolish the Scottish Parliament”. This has been taken out of context.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts sharing the video can be seen (here , here).

In the 18 second clip, Ross is heard saying: “One that has given the SNP a platform from which it has the resources and the exposure to destroy the British state. And therefore, the only way to strengthen the Union is to abolish the Scottish Parliament and return to a pre-1999 situation or severely constrain its powers.”

The remark was made in a keynote speech in which Ross discusses the state of the United Kingdom. The full speech can be watched (here), and the transcript can be read (here).

The speech shows that clip has been selectively edited, and that Ross’ comment was him mimicking those who see devolution as a “massive strategic error” that can be remedied by abolishing the Scottish Parliament.

In full, Ross said: “There are those who see devolution as a massive strategic error. As a pandora’s box that once opened was a “process, not an event” not towards a stable settlement but towards independence.

One that has given the SNP a platform from which it has the resources and the exposure to destroy the British state. And therefore, the only way to strengthen the Union is to abolish the Scottish Parliament and return to a pre-1999 situation or severely constrain its powers.

I say to them firstly, we live in a reality where devolution enjoys widespread public support.”

VERDICT

Missing context. The clip has been shared out of context. The full speech shows that the Scottish Conservative Leader was mimicking the concerns of those who see devolution as a “massive strategic error” that can be remedied by abolishing the Scottish Parliament.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .