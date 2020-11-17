Fact check: Fabricated Rudy Giuliani quote about Dominion and election fraud 

Social media users have been sharing screenshots of an alleged tweet from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter account. This tweet has been fabricated.

The tweet reads: “Stay tuned for big news tomorrow. @SidneyPowell1 and I have substantial evidence of fraud and I can confirm that we have Dominion in our hands and are analyzing the logs. It will expose fraud to such extent it will be irrefutable that @realDonaldTrump won in a landslide.”

A closer look at the screenshot reveals that the Twitter account is “@RudyGiulianI”, which has since been suspended by Twitter ( twitter.com/RudyGiulianl ). Giuliani’s real Twitter account is “@RudyGiuliani” ( twitter.com/RudyGiuliani ).

The tweet was not from Giuliani’s official account but another account with a similar sounding name. The tweet does not exist on Giuliani’s Twitter page twitter.com/RudyGiuliani . Reuters also could not find it in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here .

On Nov. 14, the New York Times reported Giuliani’s comments about voter fraud were adding “fuel to discredited theories”, here . They pointed to some of Giuliani’s previous tweets including one here seemingly supporting a theory that George Soros is behind Smartmatic, a company that manufactures voting machines used in some states. Another tweet questions choosing Dominion to count votes here .

Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies election technology, was used in some U.S. states and counties during this election ( www.dominionvoting.com/about/ , here ).

Reuters Fact Check earlier this month debunked claims about Dominion software here and here .

VERDICT

False. The tweet comes from an account with a similar username, and not Rudy Giuliani’s official account.

