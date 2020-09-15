Fact check: The British government’s ‘rule of six’ coronavirus restriction is enforceable by law

A Facebook post has falsely claimed that a UK government restriction on social gatherings is legally not enforceable – along with other incorrect statements.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The post (here) , from Sunday, has been shared more than 1,000 times on the platform and makes several assertions linking to a central claim that a measure to limit social gatherings to six people in England is “complete nonsense”.

It reads: “There is no enforcable [sic] law. The police have no jurisdiction to issue fines for anyone gathering in groups of more than 6 from next Monday... because it is not a criminal offence to do so, and the police can only deal with crime.”

“Therefore you can all just ignore this ridiculous new ‘rule’ because it’s unenforcable [sic] - completely - the government are lying to the masses once again, so do not be bullied and intimidated into restricting yourselves - it is not against the law because there has been no law written, and even s21 of the coronavirus act 2020 which is written under civil law (not criminal law) is not legally enforcable [sic], because it speaks in terms of ‘directions’ that issue orders to force this that and the other, but only the judiciary, (courts and judges) have the power to issue directions; the only directions a government minister can make, are to do with finances.”

But these claims are false, and do not serve as reason to “ignore all of this,” as the post goes on to encourage.

Beginning with the claim that the Coronavirus Act 2020 is not legally enforceable because government ministers can only give directions to do with finances, this is false. It appears the user was referring to ministerial directions (here) , which do relate to finances, but are not the only type of direction that can be given (here) . Failure to comply with directions can be a punishable offence (here) .

Turning specifically to the rule of six and the claims that it is neither an enforceable law nor in the jurisdiction of police, this is also incorrect.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday that “new laws” would enable police officers to fine anyone found in breach of the rule of six, reiterating again in a wider Home Office statement that such rules were “enforceable by law” (here) .

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, directions that relate to limiting social gatherings do not need to be put before parliament, and can be passed using a statutory instrument – a type of subordinate legislation (here) . This instrument relating to the rule of six in England can be found in full on the government’s website, and lays out the legislative basis of the restriction (here) . It amends regulations that state in section 9 (here) that an “authorised person,” ie: a police officer, may issue a fixed penalty notice.

VERDICT

False. The rule of six on social gatherings in England is enforceable by law and allows police to issue fines for failure to comply.

