Partly false claim: video shows Bernie Sanders making remarks he wouldn't wish the public to see

A compilation video circulating on social media claims to show a side of Bernie Sanders the senator “doesn’t want you to see”. The video includes clips of Sanders making unsavory statements about racial stereotypes, saying Medicaid would cause bankruptcy and praising the Soviet Union, among other things.

Reuters broke down the statements and different clips of Sanders included in the most widely shared version of the video, which lasts 5:24 minutes, with an assessment of each clip. Some versions of the video have a different order and selection of clips. The time stamps mentioned below are in line with a popular version of the clip, an example of which can be seen here . The overall verdict for this video compilation is that it is partly false. It includes authentic video footage of Bernie Sanders, much of it from the show “Bernie speaks with the community” a TV program that Sanders, then Mayor of Berlington, Vermont, held from 1986 to 1988. Contrary to what the video title claims, some of this footage is publicly available (eg. here) . Several of the videos are edited in a way that decontextualizes Sanders’ remarks, such as the first clip discussing stereotypes. Others are faithful representations of his comments at the time.

In is worth noting that some of the footage has been cropped into a closer shot and color edited. This made it harder to find it in its original version.

0:00-00:27 – Written claim: “Bernie Sanders doesn’t want you to see these newly uncovered videos of him – turn sound up!”

Video transcription: “- is that black people smell. What about Jewish people? What’s their thing, how are they different than other people? [cut] Their religious beliefs were different, but also, they were greedy and selfish people, also had strange sexual habits and so forth and so on. [cut] What does everybody know about the Irish? They… get in fights because they are drunk. All the Irish people do is drink. That’s the Irish. [cut] All Italians are gangsters, and the Irish are drunk and Jews are greedy and black people smell. Okay?”

This clip is cropped and taken out of context. It it is made to appear that the claims made by Sanders are his opinions. In reality, he was giving a talk to middle school students about many topics and in this part of the session, about stereotypes. The original lecture is publicly available here with his talk about stereotypes starting 30:00 into the video. The Facebook clip cuts out key parts of what Sanders actually told the students, including key context to indicate he is talking about perceived stereotypes in society and not his own points of view. The video is misleadingly cropped to make it seem like Sanders holds prejudice toward the groups he mentions in his talk, when actually he is talking about the danger of stereotypes and how they change over time.

Verdict: Sanders claims here were taken out of context. He was talking about stereotypes and not voicing his opinions

0:28-0:38 – Written claim: “Bernie says Medicare For All would bankrupt the country…”

Video transcription: “We expanded Medicaid, everybody. If everybody had Medicaid (inaudible) we’d be spending such an astronomical sum on money that we would bankrupt the nation.”

A longer version of this clip visible here shows that in the wider context of Sanders’ interview he is asking how the U.S. can implement healthcare for all without bankrupting the country. In 1987 he says:

“At least as I see it, and I’m not an expert on this, but this is how I see it. Number one, you want to guarantee that all people have access to healthcare as you do in Canada, but I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanisms in this country to do that. For example, if we expanded Medicaid, if everybody had Medicaid [inaudible] we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that we would bankrupt the nation. So maybe you want to talk a bit about that – why in Canada, under their national health system, you can have access for all people and yet per capita, it is less expensive than the United States.”

Verdict: the clip is cut in a manner that suggests Sanders is saying that Medicaid for all is not affordable, but it was part of a discussion into how to achieve this aim sustainably.

0:39-0:50 – Written claim: “Bernie endorses bread lines…”

Video transcription: “It’s funny sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is because people are lining up for food, that’s a good thing, in other countries people don’t line up for food, the rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”

This clip is taken from a Press Conference in 1985 viewable, when Bernie Sanders was Mayor of Burlington. In this encounter Sanders, who had just returned from Nicaragua, discussed his observations and comments on his trip.

The clip was cut and taken out of context to make it seem like Sanders endorses bread lines, but he was actually talking about poverty in Central America and how, from his point of view, the public policy of Nicaragua back then had saved people from starving to death.

The passage can be found in the minute 20:20, after a reporter asked him what the most needed resource in Nicaragua was. Sander’s answer was:

“One aspect, what is going on in Nicaragua and again, what has to be understood is the economic problems of Nicaragua are not unique in Central America or in the Third World, in fact as poor as Nicaragua is, one of the nice things that I saw is that as result of government policy, direct government policy in terms of the distribution of food people are not hungry by in by and large. I think it’s fair to say. You know, it’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is, that people are lining up for food. That is a good thing! In other countries people don’t line up for food: the rich get the food and the poor starve to death. In Nicaragua people are not starving to death.”

Verdict: the clip is authentic, but the comment in full reveals an endorsement of bread lines as a means to avoid starvation in very poor nations.

0:51-1:40 – Written claim: “Bernie admits that he personally advised Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega against the United States”

Video transcription: “I was impressed. I was impressed by father D’Escoto, he is a very gentle, very loving man. Ortega is an impressive guy.” When asked how they [Nicaragua] could improve their PR: “The point that I try to make to many of the people that I spoke to, is they’re getting killed in the American media. They just cannot defeat Reagan and his people are so sophisticated, they own the airwaves of course. Reagan, the media, every time Reagan gives them a photo opportunity thousands [say] ‘thank you Mr President! Thank you for telling us another lie’. The media of course is not allowed to ask sharp questions to the President, that’s not allowed. My point to Ortega is they are not getting their message of what they are trying to do out to the American people.”

This clip is also taken from a longer interview made in August 1985 when Bernie was Mayor of Burlington, publicly available here The clip is cut in a way that jumps between sections in the original video. Bernie talks about Reagan and the U.S. media starting at 15:50 in the interview. The quotes “I was impressed. I was impressed by father D’Escoto, he is a very gentle, very loving man. Ortega is an impressive guy” are all authentic but they have been cut and pasted together from different parts of the original interview. Sanders does not say he advised Ortega against the U.S., but instead discusses the difficulty that Ortega’s government had in combatting a negative press image in the U.S. that, according to Sanders, was due to Reagan’s influence on the media. He says he conveyed to the Nicaraguans his criticism of media control.

Verdict: The video has been cut and pasted, Sanders does not say he advised Ortega against the U.S., but says he presented to him his criticism of political control of U.S. media.

1:41-2:00 – Written claim: “Bernie blames the United States for the Cold War”

Video transcription: “People are concerned about the state of the world. If many of us are concerned that our kids are not going to grow up and live a normal life because there’s a nuclear war it’s like, ‘who’s to blame? Let’s blame somebody. Who do we want to blame? Why is there a policy in this country which is producing more and more nuclear weapons, which is increasingly antagonistic to our, to the Soviet Union, which is trying to destroy Nicaragua, how do we change that policy?”

Reuters was unable to find this quote in its original form, just a short version of 39 seconds reuploaded. In this clip Bernie Sanders is evidently critical of U.S. policy at the time, and talks about people’s tendency to place blame, but his comments in this clip do not directly blame the United States for the Cold War. This is not a new stance for the Senator, who has been openly critical of Reagan, Nixon and Cold War U.S. Presidents. The slightly longer clip also goes on past the clip in the claim to talk about the media’s Cold War bias and influence on public opinion. Some examples of Sanders criticism on U.S. Cold War policy (foreign and domestic) can be seen here, here, and here

Verdict: Sanders is critical of U.S. policy, but does not outright blame the United States for the Cold War in this clip.

2:00-2:12 – Written claim: “Bernie admits that he is no “Democratic Socialist”, but rather a socialist in the mold of Fidel Castro”

Video transcription: (Reporter: How can you change that very uneven distribution of wealth?) Sanders: “I think you can change it politically. You can change it through tax laws. You change it through public ownership of significant parts of the economy.”

Reuters was unable to locate the original interview holding this clip.

2:13-2:50 – Written claim: none, continuation of previous claim.

Video transcription: “But I remember, for some reason being very excited when Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba. I was a kid and I remember reading that and it just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich people. [cut] And there was Kennedy and Nixon talking about which particular method they should use about destroying the revolution. The irony is we learnt the history later on. Kennedy was saying that ‘Nixon was too soft on communism’, to pick up the point that Rick was making, ‘in Cuba we should deal firmly with Fidel Castro’. [cut] And usually, I’m sufficiently unemotional not to be sick, but I actually got up from the room and left to puke.”

Reuters was unable to find an original archive of this video, only short clips reposted. However, there is a clear cut at the end of this clip, between “in Cuba we should deal firmly with Fidel Castro” and “And usually, I’m sufficiently unemotional not to be sick, but I actually got up from the room and left to puke.” The clip misses out the full quote which is (taking only the parts including those quotes):

“Kennedy was saying that ‘Nixon was too soft on communism’, to pick up the point that Rick was making, ‘in Cuba we should deal firmly with Fidel Castro’, and Nixon was playing the role of ‘Hey, you got to be patient, you know you can’t do these things, you’ve got to negotiate’. Well of course, what he was upset about was that secretly, they were planning the Bay of Pigs invasion right then, but for security reasons he couldn’t come out and say ‘we’re already planning the destruction of the Cuban revolution, don’t worry about it. So he was the liberal and Kennedy was playing the conservative. Actually you know when you read novels, people say there’s a sick feeling in your stomach, usually I’m sufficiently unemotional not to be sick, but I actually got up from the room and left to puke because for the first time in my adult life, what I was seeing was the Democrats and Republicans both of them, and as Rick points out, Kennedy was the flashing young liberal, and what we were seeing before our eyes back then, and I didn’t know anything about politics, but clearly that there really wasn’t a whole lot of difference between the two.”

This is relevant because the cut in the video makes it seem the reason he “left to puke” is that Fidel should be dealt with firmly, but the entire clip shows he says he felt sick about the similarity in the policies Kennedy and Nixon had toward Cuba at the this time in history (and Kennedy was not acting as the “flashing young liberal” he sold himself as).

Verdict: Sanders gives a description of policies that encourage redistribution of wealth and, in a separate clip, talks about the impact of events in Cuba on him as a young man. In the clips reviewed, neither of which were complete, Sanders does not mention the label “democratic socialist”. This video (here) from 2019 shows Sanders answering a town hall question explaining why he believes in Democratic Socialism.

2:51-3:10 – Written claim: none

3:11-3:40 – Written claim: “Bernie Sanders comments on Moscow”

Video transcription: “It’s also fair to point out that when we were in Moscow, for example [cut] most of the people here also were extremely impressed by their public transportation system. [cut] The stations themselves were absolutely beautiful, including many works of art, chandeliers that were beautiful, it was a very very effective system. Also I was impressed by the youth programs that they have. Their palaces of culture for the young people, a whole variety of programs for young people.”

This clip is taken from a press conference (available here) held by Sanders on June 13, 1988 to talk about his trip to the Soviet Union. In 1988, Bernie and Jane Sanders joined a delegation of Burlington citizens and visited the Soviet Union for 10 days (see here).

The quote has been cut but in the original video Bernie Sanders talks further about Moscow's public transportation. He even refers to it as the “most effective mass transit system” he had even seen. Sander’s full comment (see minute 3:59 youtu.be/3KCoR6UYs1k?t=241) reads:

“I think it is also fair to point out that when we were in Moscow for example (fade), I think most of the people here (meaning members of his delegation) also were extremely impressed by their public transportation system, in fact it was the cleanest, most effective mass transit system that I’ve ever seen in my life. They move six million people a day, you wait fifteen seconds in rush hour between one train and another. The stations themselves were absolutely beautiful, including many works of art, chandeliers that were beautiful, it was a very very effective system. Also I was impressed by the youth programs that they have. Their palaces of culture for the young people, a whole variety of programs for young people.”

This quote is authentic. While it has been cut, the core of Sanders’ message remains the same. In this press conference of 1988, Sanders did comment positively on how public transportation and youth programs were managed in the Soviet Union.

Verdict: authentic. The clip is shortened but not taken out of context

3:41-4:46 – Written claim: none

Video transcription: “We didn’t do a study of these things, but people there seemed reasonably happy and content I didn’t notice much depravation. Howard, is that a fair statement?” (Man responds: “I was really surprised by the beauty of the city. In many ways I think it’s a good [inaudible] because the pace of life there was pretty similar to here. Open and friendly. I guess one of the things that surprised me about the Soviet Union in general, all the cities we were in, out ability to move around on our own, particularly in Moscow and Leningrad most of us broke away from the regular tour and just went off, on taxi cabs, subway rides, we met people, we looked up people who were friends of friends, we visited people in apartments. Totally unsupervised, in fact some of us met with the people we could really think of as dissidents, unhappy with life there, and other people who were pretty satisfied – it was just like moving around in New York or Boston”

This clip shows Bernie Sanders and his Burlington delegation at the airport in 1988, when returning from Yaroslavl, Russia. Original footage can be found here Howard Seaver, a lawyer who joined Sanders in the trip, can also be observed in the video. Seaver also made similar claims on the freedom of mobility they experience while in Russia in a press conference organized afterwards (see youtu.be/3KCoR6UYs1k?t=551).

Verdict: authentic, the clip is part of episode 52 of Bernie Sanders Speaks with the Community (minute 18:36) titled: Jane Driscoll and Bernie Sanders are married and return from Yaroslavl.

4:47-end – Video claim: none

Video transcription: “There’s something to be said for free enterprise at a local level and the competition. But what’s happening in our society is we don’t live in a free enterprise society. We live in a corporate capitalist society wherein virtually every single industry – you have giant, multi-billion dollar corporations competing, driving the small businessman out. [Question] Do I believe that the profit motive is fundamental to human nature? The answer is no. I think the spirit of cooperation that you and I can work together better rather than having to compete against each other and destroy each other.”

This clip comes from a 1981 Today interview here (see 6:44-7:22). The statement attributed to Sanders is authentic. Moments before, NBC News’ Phil Donahue asks Sanders if he is a capitalist, to what the Vermont Senator directly answers “No”.

Sanders continues to hold similar views as in this interview (an example is this 2019 interview where he says he isn’t a capitalist here and the fight against corporations is still very much central to his political message.

Verdict: authentic, and consistent with Sanders’ current message.

OVERALL VERDICT

Partly false: while some clips in the compilation video faithfully represent Sanders’ past remarks, others have been edited in a way that takes them out of context.