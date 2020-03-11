True claim: Bernie Sanders "admits he would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for programs"

An article here from June 27, 2019 and shared on Facebook makes the claim that Bernie Sanders “admits he would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for programs”. ​The article has received many feedback submissions by Facebook users.

The claim in the article links to an exchange that occurred at the second Democratic primary debate on June 27, 2019, visible here . In relation to the financing of one of his signature policy proposals, Medicare for All, Sanders was asked, "Will you raise taxes for the middle class in a Sanders administration?" He responded:

“People who have healthcare under Medicare for All will have no premiums, no deductibles, no copayments, no out-of-pocket expenses. Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in healthcare for what they get”.​

Sanders had previously discussed the possibility of raising taxes on the middle class to fund his programs ( here ). On CNN on June 12, 2019 he confirmed that taxes on the middle class would go up:​

“Yeah, but I suspect that a lot of people in the country would be delighted to pay more in taxes if they had comprehensive health care as a human right. I live 50 miles away from the Canadian border. You go to the doctor any time you want. You don’t take out your wallet. You have heart surgery; you have a heart transplant and you come out of the hospital and it costs you nothing. Your kids in many countries around the world can go to the public colleges and universities tuition-free, wages in many cases are higher. So there is a tradeoff, but at the end of the day, I think, that most people will believe they will be better off when their kids have educational opportunities without out-of-pocket expenses and when they have healthcare as a human right and they have affordable housing, when they have decent retirement security, I think most Americans will understand that is a good deal.” ​

A recent Reuters fact-check looked at how Bernie Sanders planned to finance Medicare for All (visible here ).

Sanders has also faced scrutiny for how he would pay for some of his other signature policy proposals, including College for All and the Green New Deal. Recently, he released more information about how he plans to finance a number of these policies, including Medicare for All on his website here .

VERDICT

True: Bernie Sanders does admit he would raise taxes on the middle class