Claim: Photo shows Bernie Sanders at 1969 Stonewall riots

Verdict: FALSE

A photograph shared on social media visible on Instagram here claims to show presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders at the Stonewall Riots in 1969. The Instagram post had 7,992 likes as of February 18. 2020.

This claim is false. The photograph shows four young women and a young man standing on the street in a black and white photo, alongside a caption that reads “Bernie Sanders at the stonewall riots” and his name printed at the bottom left.

Bernie Sanders’ Communication Director Mike Casca confirmed to Reuters via email that the photo does not show Sanders.

The photograph is a black and white version of a colour photo that has been used in multiple memes in recent years (examples here here and here) – the oldest we could find was 2015. Reuters was unable to verify if the original photo was part of a company’s marketing campaign or organically posted online.

The Stonewall uprising (more here) was a rebellion against the police raid of a New York City gay bar 50 years ago. The riots happened in the spirit of 1969, when protests against the war in Vietnam coincided with the African-American, Latino and women’s rights movements. On June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, ostensibly to bust an illegal Mafia-owned establishment selling watered-down liquor without a license. But police also abused the patrons as they had done to gays many times before. Police also suspected the bar’s management was blackmailing wealthy customers by threatening to out them as gay. The patrons of the Stonewall had had enough, and they fought back (a look back available on Reuters.com here).

By the 1960’s, Bernie Sanders had moved to Vermont full-time (see here), where he began writing about revolutionary thought against the establishment, contributing to a paper called the Vermont Freeman (see here). The Senator has been outspoken in his support for LGBT+ rights in the past (see here). In March 1969, his son Levi Sanders was born, also in Vermont, making Bernie a new father to a three-month-old at the age of 27 at the time of Stonewall. Sanders began his political career in 1971 (see here).

Some may have drawn resemblance between the young man in the photograph and Bernie because of footage of Sanders getting arrested during Civil Rights protests in 1963, ase seen here . A young Sanders can be seen getting arrested by police wearing a black sweatshirt and similar glasses to the young man in the photograph.

The claim that the photograph of young people standing in front of a “stone wall” shows Senator Bernie Sanders at the stonewall riots is false – the photograph shows an unidentified, more recent group of youngsters.

