Fact Check: Anti marijuana advert that warns about the ‘devil’s lettuce’ was not created by Ad Council

Social media users have shared what appears to be an advertisement from the Ad Council that warns marijuana is the “leading cause of America’s youth joining satanic cults”. The advert, however, was neither created nor distributed by the Ad Council, an organization that creates not-for-profit ad campaigns as well as campaigns for government agencies ( www.adcouncil.org/ ).

Posts with the alleged advert are visible here , here , here , and here .

The advert, which hints at being satirical and appears to have been shared as a joke by some, features the logo of the Ad Council. This appears to have led some users to believe the content is legitimate.

A post by a user sharing the ad reads: “Government propaganda at its finest” ( here ). Other comments read: “What a huge lie. I smoked for years and years and stopped with no side effects. This Satan business is a bunch of BS, to begin with. Hush about it. Old ad.” and “Ah, good ol (sic) irrational fear”

Ellyn Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Ad Council, told Reuters via email that the ad was not created by the Ad Council.

The advert also includes some elements that point to it being a hoax, including slang and advice that appears to poke fun at telephone helplines.

“Smoke a ‘doobie’? You’re smoking with Satan”, the text reads at the top of the image. “Just a simple toke of ‘devil’s lettuce’ could make your sacrifice your family just like Peter did. Marijuana is the leading cause of America’s youth joining Satanic Cults, and that’s a fact”, it warns.

At the bottom of the image next to the Ad Council’s logo, the advert includes advice for the reader in a smaller font: “If you or someone you know is addicted to marijuana, call Domino’s at 215-712-1000, rent a tape and enjoy!”

Reuters previously debunked a similar fake advert here .

False. The advert is a hoax and was not created by the Ad Council.

