Fact check: Supreme Court did not allow federal officers “to take control of any rioting city in America”, claim stems from satire 

Posts shared on Facebook link to an article with the headline “Supreme Court Clears The Way For Federal Officers To Take Control Of ANY Rioting City In America.” Published by the satirical website “Daily World Update,” the article is intended as satire, but has been shared out of context and subsequently misunderstood by some Facebook users.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of such posts can be found here , here , and here .

According to its “About” page ( dailyworldupdate.us/about/ ), “DailyWorldUpdate.us is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” The language of the article itself ( here ) clearly indicates that it is satire.

The article says that court’s vote “upheld a 1784 law that places the responsibility of dealing with this sort of crisis squarely on the White House.” However, “1784 law” hyperlinks to a Google Translate entry from English to Russian ( translate.google.com/ - view=home&op=translate&sl=auto&tl=ru&text=Which%20is%204%20years%20before%20the%20US%20Constitution%20was%20ratified%2C%20but%20let's%20not%20talk%20about%20that. ) for “Which is 4 years before the US Constitution was ratified, but let's not talk about that.”

The article also cites the “Director of the Office of Information and Propaganda” (a made-up position), someone by the name of “Art Tubolls” explaining the “Paso Doble Commitatente Law of 1784” means: “Basically, (President Donald Trump) can declare marshall (sic) law whenever he wants and kick local law enforcement to the curb if they’re not doing their job.” An earlier article from Politifact ( here ) pointed out that “Art Tubolls” is an anagram for “Busta Troll.”

Several interactions with the link indicate that some users believe the claim is true. One user posting in a public group accompanied her link with the caption: “not sure how I feel about this. What if a flaming lib is in charge next time this happens? who goes to jail then the conservatives?” ( here ). Another user posting in a public group wrote “Take that ya rotten Commies!” ( here ).

In another public group, a post sharing the link with no text ( here ) prompted comments including “Thank you and about time! These animals need to be dealt with and peace needs to be restored!” Comments on another post ( here ) include “And so it should it’s time for America to put the rioters in there (sic) place a peaceful protest does not include burning down buildings and damaging peoples property” and “Its about time. Now get out and do it.”

President Donald Trump said on July 22 that federal law enforcement agents would be dispatched to cities facing challenges with violent crime, including Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico ( here ). Speaking at the White House, Trump blamed the increases in violence on left-leaning movements to “dismantle and dissolve” local police departments in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Oregon’s governor said on Wednesday that federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from the city of Portland, but U..S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters there (here ).

Some legal experts have said the president’s sending of federal agents to major cities controlled by Democrats may be difficult to defend in court ( here ). Legal experts told Reuters that Trump can deploy federal agents to enforce federal laws, but lacks carte blanche.

As reported here by The Conversation on July 24, there are currently four lawsuits challenging the presence of federal agents in Portland. These lawsuits have not yet made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, however.

VERDICT

Satire. The claim that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional for the president to “to take control of any rioting city in America” originated on a satirical website but has been understood as real by many Facebook users.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .