Fact check: Article about Trump signing a law to make the U.S. a ‘Christian Nation’ is satire 

Users on social media are sharing an article that claims President Donald Trump will sign a law to make the United States a “Christian Nation”. The article is satirical, but some users appear to have be misinterpreted it as being authentic.

It was published by “America’s Last Line of Defense”, a network of satirical pages and sites. The word “satire” is visible in the website’s letterhead logo and is also explained in its “About Us” section ( here ).

The article here titled “Trump To Sign Law Making U.S. An Official Christian Nation” includes fabricated quotes from Trump and hyperlinks to gifs.

While some of the users’ comments note that the article is satire, others appear to take the content seriously, with comments like: “Jackass! What about separation of church and state? We are not ALL a Christian nation! We are a nation of many different faiths! Idiot!” and “This is one of the few things Trump has done that I do not agree with at all. But I still support him regardless.”

Other users also criticize the wording of the piece, suggesting that they believe it to be genuine. One comment reads: “This is wonderful, but the article is terrible they could have shown some respect” and “Have you all read this article??? Who is this person? What a HORRIBLE, slandering piece of TRASH against our President.”

As explained by the Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School here , the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the right to freedom of religion and prohibits any laws that establish a national religion.

On 2019, when speaking at the “Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom" event at the United Nations, Trump claimed that “as president, protecting religious freedom is one of my highest priorities and always has been.” ( here )

Trump speaks very little about his own Presbyterian faith but has worked closely with evangelical Christians and supports their causes of restricting abortion and preserving gun ownership. ( here ).

VERDICT

Satire. Article claiming Trump will sign a law to make the U.S. a “Christian Nation” is satire.

