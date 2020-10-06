Fact check: Satirical article featuring fake Trump tweet and photo of ‘Trump’ at KKK rally

Users on social media appear to be taking a satirical article about President Donald Trump allegedly attending a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) rally and contracting COVID-19 by not wearing a mask seriously. The satirical piece features a fake tweet and a staged photo of a Trump lookalike with models dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan.
While some users commenting on Facebook note the article is satire, others appear to be taking the content seriously, with comments like: “Can’t take responsibility for anything” and (SIC) “Trump are grand master of the kkkkkkk for life”; another comment originally in Spanish reads: “Strong evidence of his prejudice and friendship with the ku klux klan.”
The satirical article titled “Trump Blames Forgetting To Wear Mask For Contracting Covid-19” was published by Halfguarded.com here .
While the website and its related social media accounts ( www.facebook.com/HalfGuarded and twitter.com/HalfGuarded ) are not clearly labelled as satire, this article is visible under the site’s category “it’s satire” ( archive.vn/CoHPI ). On his Twitter bio, Chris Najdek, author of the text, says he is a “Comedian Satire writer,” visible twitter.com/Chris_Najdek .
STAGED PHOTO
The article features a cover photo allegedly showing President Donald Trump next to members of the KKK in white robes and hoods.
The photograph is among the works of British artist Alison Jackson ( www.bit.ly/2Aq4351 ), known for her staged portraits of celebrity lookalikes in controversial situations.
The original photo is visible on her website’s gallery here . A video of the photoshoot is also visible on the artist’s Facebook page here .
Reuters previously debunked another staged artwork by Jackson featuring a Trump model that was falsely labelled as authentic on social media, here .
FAKE TWEET
The satirical article also features a screenshot of a fabricated tweet made to appear to have been posted by Trump’s account. The tweet reads: “My bad, the boys had their mask on and I forgot mine. That’s on me. Remember folks, always wear your mask at these KKK rallies, you don’t want anyone to catch Covid-19, or catch you celebrating white nationalism.”
The screenshot carries a timestamp of 6:20am on Oct. 2, 2020, the day Trump announced he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 ( here ).
No such tweet appears on Trump’s twitter ( twitter.com/realDonaldTrump ). Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians also shows no record of this alleged tweet ( here ).
VERDICT
Satire. Article claiming Trump attended a KKK rally and blamed not wearing a mask for contracting COVID-19 is satire.
