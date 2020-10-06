Fact check: Satirical article featuring fake Trump tweet and photo of ‘Trump’ at KKK rally

Users on social media appear to be taking a satirical article about President Donald Trump allegedly attending a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) rally and contracting COVID-19 by not wearing a mask seriously. The satirical piece features a fake tweet and a staged photo of a Trump lookalike with models dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

While some users commenting on Facebook note the article is satire, others appear to be taking the content seriously, with comments like: “Can’t take responsibility for anything” and (SIC) “Trump are grand master of the kkkkkkk for life”; another comment originally in Spanish reads: “Strong evidence of his prejudice and friendship with the ku klux klan.”

The satirical article titled “Trump Blames Forgetting To Wear Mask For Contracting Covid-19” was published by Halfguarded.com here .

While the website and its related social media accounts ( www.facebook.com/HalfGuarded and twitter.com/HalfGuarded ) are not clearly labelled as satire, this article is visible under the site’s category “it’s satire” ( archive.vn/CoHPI ). On his Twitter bio, Chris Najdek, author of the text, says he is a “Comedian Satire writer,” visible twitter.com/Chris_Najdek .

STAGED PHOTO

The article features a cover photo allegedly showing President Donald Trump next to members of the KKK in white robes and hoods.

The photograph is among the works of British artist Alison Jackson ( www.bit.ly/2Aq4351 ), known for her staged portraits of celebrity lookalikes in controversial situations.

The original photo is visible on her website’s gallery here . A video of the photoshoot is also visible on the artist’s Facebook page here .

Reuters previously debunked another staged artwork by Jackson featuring a Trump model that was falsely labelled as authentic on social media, here .

FAKE TWEET

The satirical article also features a screenshot of a fabricated tweet made to appear to have been posted by Trump’s account. The tweet reads: “My bad, the boys had their mask on and I forgot mine. That’s on me. Remember folks, always wear your mask at these KKK rallies, you don’t want anyone to catch Covid-19, or catch you celebrating white nationalism.”

The screenshot carries a timestamp of 6:20am on Oct. 2, 2020, the day Trump announced he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 ( here ).

No such tweet appears on Trump’s twitter ( twitter.com/realDonaldTrump ). Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians also shows no record of this alleged tweet ( here ).

VERDICT

Satire. Article claiming Trump attended a KKK rally and blamed not wearing a mask for contracting COVID-19 is satire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .