Fact check: A school bus full of voting machines was not found in Buckeye, Arizona

Social media users have been sharing photographs of a school bus and claiming that the abandoned bus was found filled with voting machines. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post urges users to share this “voter fraud”, saying that the bus was found on Dec. 4 loaded with voting machines and it was confirmed by local police, but not covered by news organizations. (here)

The post adds: “This morning I stopped at the shell market on Buckeye road just east of hwy 85 for coffee! The place was crawling with police and investigators! Turns out the bus broke down in the early hours of the morning. No driver around but the police were called for suspicious vehicle. Turns out to have 2006 nevada plates. They opened the back doors and the bus is completely packed with voter machines!”

President Donald Trump has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral irregularities and fraud in the Nov. 3 election and has sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory through litigation in multiple states including Arizona. But Trump’s legal challenges have almost all failed, and his allegations have been rejected by state and federal officials across the country. The false assertions about balloting machines in the abandoned bus did not mention Trump or the election.

Buckeye Arizona Police Department responded to the claims on their Facebook page here , saying: “Both the Buckeye Police Department and an investigator from the Attorney General’s office responded to this ‘suspicious bus’. It was determined the bus was full of office equipment purchased at a surplus sale, complete with invoices and receipts. The information in the original post is inaccurate. Thank you, as always, for your support.”

VERDICT

False. The bus was filled with office equipment purchased at a surplus sale, not voting machines.

