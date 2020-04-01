False claim: UK schools to open from April 6 in 'trial period'

A social media post has falsely claimed that all schools in Britain will reopen on April 6 after being closed to slow spread of the coronavirus. (here)

Schools, nurseries and colleges in the UK closed their doors to millions of children on March 20, though some have remained open to support the children of essential workers like health care employees. (here)

The false social media post consists of an image of the BBC breaking news graphic and the caption: “BREAKING NEWS All UK schools will resume as of Monday on a trial period starting at 9am until 1pm.”

This post is fabricated. There is no BBC article with this announcement. The UK Department of Education told Reuters by phone schools will not reopen on Monday and that current government guidelines about closures are up to date.

“We have asked parents to keep their children at home wherever possible, and for schools to remain open only for those children of workers critical to the COVID-19 response who absolutely need to attend,” the Department of Education website reads on April 1. (here)

The post that is the subject of this check was created on April Fool’s Day (April 1) and appears to be a prank. At the bottom of the post, there is a link to a Reddit post showing a gorilla making an obscene gesture. (here)

Nevertheless, the posts risks misinforming users who do not click on the link and not all users commenting on the shared posts appear to have understood the hoax. “Not a chance would my kids be going,” one user commented, as another questioned why the schools would only be open until 1pm.

VERDICT:

False: the UK government has not announced that all schools will reopen on April 6.