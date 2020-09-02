Fact check: Photograph does not show Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone

Thousands of users on social media are sharing a photograph of a street full of trash to claim it shows the aftermath of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. In reality, it shows a street in Brooklyn, New York.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts with the claim shared over tens of thousands of times are visible here , here and here . Some iterations of the claim here simply locate the photo as Seattle.

Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), or Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), was an encampment set up by anti-racism protesters for nearly a month, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. The occupation, which the city’s police chief derided as “lawless and brutal” and which had prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call for action against demonstrators, was dismantled on July 1 ( here ).

Reuters footage of CHAZ is visible here .

The image in the claim shows Huron St & West St in Brooklyn, New York. Google Street View of the location is visible ( bit.ly/2EGqy83 )

Reuters was unable to trace the source of the photograph in the claim, but the image is similar to the footage ( here ) posted on June 2 by Brooklyn local media outlet Greenpointers.

According to the description, the “large amount of trash sprawled across West St on Tuesday morning was caused by a lit cigarette tossed from an apartment erupting the pile of trash bags in flames.”

Greenpointers addressed the mislabeled image here .

Some iterations of the claim ( here , here ) feature the mislabeled image along with a photograph of a street in Sturgis, South Dakota allegedly captured after the city’s motorcycle rally on August 7 and 8 ( here here ) .

Reuters was unable to exactly place this image, but it appears to be a screenshot from a security camera live feed visible here . Footage of the event is visible here .