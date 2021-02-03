Fact check: Scientists’ warnings do not mean COVID-19 was planned; the second wave was not caused by masks, 5G or vaccines

Social media users have been sharing a video in which an individual makes numerous false statements about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The clip was uploaded to Facebook (here) and features an individual expressing numerous claims and opinions. This article will only address the primary claims.

“Scientists could not have predicted the pandemic if it wasn’t planned”

The man in the video delivers a monologue in which he states scientists made predictions “as far back as 2017 that there was going to be this pandemic”, adding “there’s no way that someone could have predicted that unless they had some inside knowledge of a release of some type of pathogenic pandemic (incoherent) pathogen.” (1:50)

This is false: scientists warned of a pandemic because modern life made a global outbreak likely. For instance, the Obama administration had experienced the 2009 swine flu pandemic (here), the 2015-16 Zika virus epidemic (here) and the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa (here).

In 2017, news outlet CNN listed seven factors that increased the likelihood of a global pandemic, including urbanisation, climate change and global travel (here). US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates also warned of a deadly outbreak (here and here).

Reuters reported last year that new research showed: “pandemics will emerge more often, spread faster, cost more and kill more people than COVID-19 without bold action to halt the habitat destruction that helps viruses hop from wildlife to humans” (here).

“The second wave will be caused by masks, 5G and vaccines”

The speaker continues to make false statements, saying: “They’re going to have three different causes of people getting sick that is going to be attributed to the second wave of COVID-19.” (3:52)

The first causal factor, the speaker claims, is masks: “As people are allowed to come back into society, their immune systems are already going to have been supressed because of the wearing of the mask, which is going to increase cortisol levels…they’re having to suck oxygen through a mask…rendering an individual more susceptible to any kind of pathogen.” (2:40)

There is no evidence to support this. Misinformation about masks spread widely during the pandemic’s first wave and Reuters found no expert evidence to support the claim that wearing face masks weakens the immune system (here).

Virologist Angela Rasmussen, a research scientist at Columbia University, told fact-checkers PolitiFact in June 2020: “There’s no decreased oxygen or increased carbon dioxide from normal breathing while wearing a mask, and no evidence that masks have any effect on the immune system or immune function." (here)

Fact-checkers at USA Today debunked a similar claim from May 2020 (here) and Reuters has since identified numerous false claims about face masks here , here and here .

The UK government states: “wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets in certain circumstances, helping to protect others.” (here)

The speaker in the video then claims: “There is new technology that’s been rolled out called 5G. The implication of that technology are not fully understood, but there’s been over 2,000 studies done showing how that technology supresses the immune system.” (3:26)

The World Health Organization says no research has linked exposure to wireless technology with negative health effects (here). Reuters has previously written about misleading attempts to link COVID-19 and 5G networks here and here .

To complete his theory, the man states: “The third component is people are going to come running out wanting the vaccine…but they’re going to get sick when they get their vaccines.” (3:45)

This is false. The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, which are available in the UK, went through clinical trials (here) to prove their safety and efficacy. During the trials, half of the volunteers were given the vaccine and half were given a placebo dummy treatment (here). Pfizer’s clinical trials of more than 40,000 people reported that the vaccine can prevent 95% of COVID-19 cases and AstraZeneca’s trials of more than 23,000 people showed the vaccine to be 70.4% effective (here).

Reuters has debunked false claims about COVID-19 vaccine safety here and here .

False. The fact scientists warned of a pandemic does not mean the COVID-19 outbreak was planned, and the second wave was not caused by masks, 5G or vaccines. Scientists had concerns about the novel coronavirus spreading in winter as people spend more time together in enclosed spaces (here), and this was exacerbated by problems with contact tracing (here) and the development of new strains (here).

