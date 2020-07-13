Fact check: Senator Dianne Feinstein did not say that all veterans are “mentally ill”  

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) arrives as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Senator Dianne Feinstein said, “All vets are mentally ill in some way and government should prevent them from owning firearms.” This is not a direct quote from Senator Feinstein.

Examples can be seen here and bit.ly/3ejLvRP .

This is an old post from 2013 that is recirculating. Some claims refer to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 7, 2013, where Senator John Cornyn offered an amendment to the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 originally proposed by Feinstein ( bit.ly/2Dw8OLB, here ). A C-SPAN video of this hearing is available www.c-span.org/video/?311364-1/gun-control-legislation-markup .

The closest reference to the claim can be heard at around the 1:34:40 mark, where the Senator says: “The problem with expanding this is that, you know, with the advent of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), which I think is a new phenomenon as a product of the Iraq war, it’s not clear how the seller or transfer of a firearm covered by this bill would verify that an individual was a member or veteran and that there was no impairment of that individual with respect to having a weapon like this. So, you know, I would be happy to sit down with you again and see if we can work something out but I think we have to - if you’re going to do this, find a way that veterans who are incapacitated for one reason or another mentally, don’t have access to this kind of weapon.”

Feinstein did not say that “all vets are mentally ill”. She talked about some veterans suffering from PTSD after their experiences in warzones. Feinstein suggested another approach was needed so that these veterans suffering from PTSD or other mental disorders would not have access to weapons.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) reports that the proportion of veterans affected by PTSD can range between 11-30%, depending on the service era and time period ( here:~:text=These%20types%20of%20events%20can,PTSD%20in%20a%20given%20year ). A paper by the VA on veterans with PTSD and gun ownership can be read here . Further reading on veterans' rights to own guns and PTSD can be found here and here , and on PTSD in veterans here .

VERDICT

False. Feinstein did not say all veterans were mentally ill; she argued that veterans suffering from PTSD should have limited access to certain kinds of weapons.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .