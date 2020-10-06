Fact check: Serco did not develop the NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 app

Some Facebook users have been falsely claiming that outsourcer Serco has developed the NHS Test and Trace app.

The posts can be seen here (here and here) .

One post reads: “It is NOT NHS track and trace. It’s SERCO track and trace who has nothing to do with NHS (and look up who is the secret owner of Serco!” The user claims the apps is designed for the “absolute control of the population”.

The claim that Serco designed the app is false. The NHS lists the teams involved in developing the app, and there is no mention of Serco (here) .

The NHS website says the app’s development team has staff from Accenture, Alan Turing Institute, NHS Digital, NHSx, Oxford University, VMware Pivotal Lab and Zuhlke Engineering. It also says that the National Cyber Security Centre had an advisory role in developing the app.

In a tweet on Oct 5, 2020, (here) , Serco sought to address the incorrect rumours around its involvement.

“Serco does not manage or have overall responsibility for NHS Test and Trace; we did not design or manage its systems or IT, and we do not manage the data or the test results,” it said.

The misunderstanding likely stems from the fact that Serco is one of the two private firms which have been awarded Test & Trace contracts in England (here, here) . The other company is Sitel (here) .

On Sept 25, 2020, Serco tweeted: “Proud to support @DHSCgovuk on the test and trace programme. Serco manages approx 25% of the testing centres and provides half the call handlers calling contacts that have been identified by medical contact tracers from NHS Professionals and local health authorities”.

Details of contracts awarded by the British government to Serco or any other company can be searched here .

False. Serco did not develop the NHS Test and Trace app. The list of companies whose staff helped NHS develop the app can be seen on the NHS website. Serco is instead involved in the running of testing centres and provision of call centre staff who contact people through the tracing programme.

