Fact check: Serco is not state owned and it did not create the NHS COVID-19 app

A video making false claims about the NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app and the ownership of the company Serco has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The clip, which was posted on Oct 12, 2020, has since been shared 3,500 times. It shows an individual talking to a crowd for over 13 minutes and carries the caption: “If you have the test and trace app, you (sic) HAVE to watch this…..you have no idea!!!!!” (here) .

Various claims and opinions are expressed by the speaker. This article addresses some of the primary claims, but others made in the speech are outside the scope of this check.

THE NHS APP

The speaker implies that Serco, an outsourcing company, is making the NHS COVID-19 app. On the basis of this claim, he encourages users not to download it.

He tells the crowd: “Can you imagine when you press “I accept” on the test and trace app, that comes from Serco…can you imagine what the small print says in that app?”

Reuters has debunked the claim that Serco manages the NHS app in a previous fact check (here) .

SERCO’S OWNERSHIP

The speech shown in the video says that Serco is owned by the Crown Corporation Limited. Reuters has found no evidence to support this statement.

The speaker may have meant the company is owned by the Crown, but this is not true. Serco is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange and is owned by its shareholders. Details of who holds shares in Serco are listed on their website (here) and their five largest shareholders are named in the company’s annual report on page 153 (here).

According to OpenCorporates, a business database, Crown Corporation Limited is a real estate business registered in London (here). Companies House, the UK’s registrar of companies, lists another company called Crown Corporation Limited that existed between 2017 and 2019 and operated in venture capital. Reuters has found no evidence linking these companies to Serco.

QINETIQ AND SERCO

In the video, the male speaker says: “QinetiQ is the cyber defence and military wing of Serco. They are also owned by the Crown.”

Like Serco, QinetiQ is a public limited company owned by its shareholders. The defence technology firm was formed when the Ministry of Defence split its Defence, Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA) in two. The larger part of DERA was renamed QinetiQ and privatised (here). The Ministry of Defence did agree special shareholder rights with QinetiQ, but it changed the agreement in 2012 and gave up much of its influence. Reuters reported on the story at the time (here) .

Reuters has found no information to support the claim that QinetiQ is a “wing” of Serco. The two companies did work together on a 2019 contract with the Royal Navy to trial “autonomous underwater training systems”. The deal is detailed on the websites of Serco and QinetiQ (here) and (here ) .

THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE

The speaker says: “Pirbright has the main patent for Coronavirus. Guess who granted the patent? It was Serco.”

Reuters has previously reported that the patent held by the institute is not for the virus that is causing COVID-19 (here) . The Pirbright Institute says on its website (here) that it does not work with human coronaviruses, and that the coronavirus patent it does hold is for a specific weakened form of an animal coronavirus that may in future be used in an animal vaccine.

VERDICT

False. Serco does not manage the NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app, Serco and QinetiQ are not owned by the Crown – they are public limited companies. The coronavirus patent held by the Pirbright Institute is not relevant to the ongoing global epidemic.

