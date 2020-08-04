Fact check: Seven Marines killed in 2015 not 2020

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A viral post on Facebook claims seven pictured Marines died “yesterday”. While the Marines were killed, the incident dates back to 2015.

A post visible here and shared over 5,000 times since its posting date of August 1, 2020, shows a photo of seven marines with the text, “7 Marines killed in training exercise yesterday.”

The collage of Captain Stanford Shaw III, Staff Sergeant Trevor Blaylock, Staff Sergeant Liam Flynn, Staff Sergeant Marcus Bawol, Staff Sergeant Kerry Kemp, Staff Sergeant Andrew Seif and Master Sergeant Thomas Saunders is visible on NBC News coverage dating to March 2015 (here). The photograph was provided by the U.S. Marine Corps.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying the servicemen crashed off Florida’s Gulf Coast in foggy conditions on the night of March 10, 2015 (here). NBC News provided bios on each victim, visible here .

The only U.S. accident involving servicemembers Reuters was able to find over the last week was the death of one Marine in California and involved an amphibious assault vehicle ( here , here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. Seven pictured Marines died in 2015 not 2020.

