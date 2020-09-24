Fact check: Shell gas price photographs not taken during Obama administration  

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a gas station sign that shows high gas prices with the claim this happened “last time Joe Biden was in the White House” as Vice President. One post reads, “This is where gas prices will soon be if you elect Biden.” The photographs in these claims predate the Obama-Biden administration.

One image in these posts visible here shows a Shell Food Mart sign with gas prices and a desert backdrop.

An April 2008 photograph of the same sign (see rock formation on its base) with similar prices can be seen here . According to this caption, the gas station in the photograph is in Panamint Springs, California. Another photograph with similar prices and the same location is dated March 2008 ( here )

Gasoline prices are affected by many factors. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) links them chiefly to the price of unrefined crude and to supply and demand. “World crude oil prices reached record levels in 2008 as a result of high worldwide oil demand relative to supply.” ( here )

Lower demand and the 2008 Great Recession (explained in more detail here and here ), led to the eventual decrease in gas prices ( here ). (The Atlantic reported in 2012 that the hike in gas prices may have played a role in causing the Great Recession here )

A photograph in other posts, visible here , shows a Shell Snack Shop sign with gas prices and a blue sky backdrop. The image appears to be cropped. This image was originally posted to Twitter by Fox Los Angeles journalist Bill Melugin in October 2019 ( here ). During this time, gas prices increased due to refinery outages which decreased the supply ( here ).

Former president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden were in office between Jan. 20, 2009 and Jan. 20, 2017. The photographs featured in these claims are from 2008 and 2019, making the link in these claims false.

More broadly, California is known for having higher gas prices due to fewer supply sources than other states. The EIA explains that, “California refineries need to run at near full capacity to meet the state's gasoline demand. If more than one of its refineries experiences operating problems at the same time, California's gasoline prices can increase substantially.” ( here )

A graph showing U.S. gas prices and their fluctuation over the past decades can be seen on the EIA’s website here&s=emm_epm0_pte_nus_dpg&f=m as well as on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here (users must select “Gasoline, unleaded regular, per gallon” under selected items to view). The graphs show a sharp drop after a rise in 2008.

VERDICT

False. The two photographs in these claims were not taken during the Obama administration.

