Fact check: Video shows mail waste, not shredded Trump ballots

Social media users have claimed a video shows shredded mail-in ballots for U.S. President Donald Trump that were found in the back of a trailer. This is not true.

The video can be seen (here) (here) .

The footage shows a trailer strewn with shredded paper. As filming, a man picks up a crumpled leaflet that reads, “President Trump wants you to return this form”.

“This looks like a bunch of recyclables, right?”, the man says as he walks through the trailer. “No, it’s a Pennsylvania application for a mail-in ballot and they do have people’s addresses on the back of them, that were never mailed out. I mean how many are in here, thousands?”.

Some have falsely claimed that the video is evidence of voter fraud.

“Mail-in Trump ballots shredded in an abandoned trailer. For all of you Democrats who believe this system is perfect and just. Luckily we were warned about this and are voting in person. #Trump2020” one post sharing the video reads (here) .

But the video does not show mail-in ballots. It shows leaflets that were sent out to voters to encourage voting from home.

The leaflet contains a form that allows people to request a mail-in ballot for the election, but it is not a ballot itself.

Several news reports noted that these leaflets were sent out en-masse from political groups, including Republicans, to potential voters (here) (here) .

Leaflets like the one in the video can also been seen in numerous social media posts (here) (here) (here) .

The leaflet are shown to be “Paid for by the Republican Party”, and appear to have been sent out to voters even if they were not requested.

Alongside the video not showing actual ballots, any suggestion that the shredded papers prove election wrong-doing is incorrect.

In the video, the leaflet is shown to be blank, and so was not shredded after being completed by a potential voter.

The footage shows that the video was filmed at U.S. printing company RR Donnelley, which confirmed that the shredded paper is in fact mail waste.

In a statement, a spokesperson for RRD told Reuters the video shows residual print production waste in a trailer that returned from a recycling facility.

“The full extent of the client’s mailing request, applications for mail-in ballots, was produced and processed in accordance with our print and mail verification procedures.

“Recycling of print production waste is a normal practice associated with a direct mail project of this extent”, the company said.

VERDICT

False. The video shows mail waste, not shredded ballots.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.