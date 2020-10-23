Fact check: Sign banning customers with ‘strong marijuana odor’ is old, not IHOP company policy 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a sign that says the U.S. pancake restaurant chain IHOP will not serve customers with a “strong marijuana odor.” That sign did briefly appear in one of the chain’s outlets more than three years ago. But the company says it was removed and never reflected its policy.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of the shared post can be seen here and here .

The sign reads: “IHOP WILL NOT SERVE/SEAT GUESTS WITH STRONG MARIJUANA ODOR THANK YOU MANAGMENT,” with management misspelled.

A TinEye reverse search of the picture shows it was posted on March 6, 2018 in a now-archived Reddit thread about marijuana ( here ).

VICE and a cannabis-related news publication reported on the sign at the time and said it was put up in 2017 ( here , here ).

A spokeswoman for IHOP told Reuters via email that the sign was posted more than three years ago in a franchised location and removed once IHOP was notified.

“This was not and is not a system-wide occurrence or policy and is outdated signage. The brand and our franchisees welcome all guests,” she added.

VERDICT

Partly false. While this sign did briefly appear at an IHOP franchise, it is more than three years old and does not reflect IHOP policy.

