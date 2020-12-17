Fact Check: 2019 report does not show the COVID-19 pandemic is a simulation

Posts on social media suggest the COVID-19 pandemic is a simulation that was planned in 2019. The posts also allege the virus that causes the disease has not been isolated. These claims are false.

An example post reads: "This whole COVID thing? It's a SIMULATION. In September 2019 - the WHO put out a paper that all countries had already AGREED to do. That's how they got the ENTIRE world to lock down at the SAME TIME." (here)

The post links to a September 2019 report from the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) called "A world at risk, Annual report on global preparedness for health emergencies" (here).

The GPMB said (here "This report provided a snapshot of the world’s ability to prevent and contain a serious global health threat. It also called for seven urgent priority actions leaders must take to prepare across five areas: leadership, building multisectoral country systems, research and development, financing, and robust international coordination."

According to information on the WHO website (apps.who.int/gpmb/about.html) the GPMB was created in response to "recent health emergencies", such as the 2014-16 West African Ebola outbreak, that had revealed "gaps, weaknesses and inefficiencies" from local to global level in the ability to respond effectively.

The 2019 report talks of the need of countries to “routinely conduct multisectoral simulation exercises” to best prepare for a health threat, but it is false to describe the COVID-19 pandemic as a simulation.

At the time of publication, 72,196,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,630,521 deaths, had been reported to the WHO.

Governments globally have weighed the need to slow transmission of the virus through various lockdown measures against the corresponding economic fallout (here).

The post also alleges that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had not been isolated. This is also false, as previously addressed by Reuters Fact Check here .

False. A 2019 report from the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board advised nations needed to prepare for a health emergency through planning, which included a recommendation to hold simulations. However, the COVID-10 pandemic is real, not a simulation, and has led to over 1.6 million deaths, according to figures reported to the WHO.

