Fact check: Video of Singapore Worker’s Party members shaking hands with supporters was not filmed during the pandemic

A video posted to Facebook showing members of the Worker’s Party in Singapore shaking hands with supporters in the street was not captured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage was uploaded on June 23 and shows party members driving through a neighbourhood on the back of a bus, before stopping to greet supporters on the side of the street.

In the caption, the Facebook user says the footage was captured “early this morning” in the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, and said it provided evidence that people were “putting COVID-19 away as if life returned to normal”.

This claim is false. The footage was filmed in May 2012 – eight years before the COVID-19 pandemic – and shows a victory parade in the Hougang neighbourhood.

Other videos of the same parade can be matched to the Facebook video, taking particular notice of the man on the bus wearing a yellow garland round his neck and the same election material pasted on the side of the vehicle (here , here).

Google Street View can also help to date the video. Images from April 2011 from Hougang Avenue 5 shows the exact location of the parade (tinyurl.com/y77lpjf2). However, the same location in 2019 shows the road has been updated with a grassy island in the centre (tinyurl.com/ybarv2xf). The video on Facebook matches the location in the 2011 Street View.

VERDICT

False. The video does not show Worker’s Party members shaking hands with crowds of supporters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was shot in 2012.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .